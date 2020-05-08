Over 700 people recovered from coronavirus in Estonia so far

A total of 704 people have recovered from the coronavirus as of Thursday, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports.

The Health Board defines those recovered as being those whose file within the health information system (TEHIK) has been closed by a doctor.

"Doctors monitor people's recovery and record it in the medical history, whose summary is transmitted to the health information system," said Ingrid Rooda, head of project and information management.

"In order to get a more accurate overview of those who have recovered, it is therefor important that the information generated during the treatment is documented and transmitted to the health information system," she added.

Doctors are still awaiting confirmation of cases in 453 more cases where over 28 days have passed since the date of the positive test and the person is not currently in hospital, meaning they have most likely recovered in practice, but this has not been made official since the file is still open.

Figures for those recovered will be added to the Health Board's coronavirus data from Friday, here.

A total of 1,720 people have received a positive test result for coronavirus in Estonia to date, out of 60,530 tested – a rate of 2.8 percent.

