Health Board: Five new coronavirus cases diagnosed

Five new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours in Tallinn, Pärnu and Saare counties, the Health Board said on Wednesday.

During the last day, a total of 1,133 tests were analyzed in Estonia with five, or 0.4 percent, returning a positive result.

Three positive test results were recorded in Tallinn and one each in Pärnu and Saare counties.

As of Wednesday morning, 47 people in Estonia are being treated in hospital and five patients are using ventilators. To date, 282 people have been discharged from hospital.

So far, 777 people (60.3 percent) have been declared healthy. For 511 people (39.7%), more than 28 days have passed since their positive test result and they are awaiting confirmation of recovery but are not in hospital.

No new deaths occur during the last day. So far 61 people have died after contracting coronavirus.

A total of 66,102 primary tests have been carried out in Estonia, of which 1,751 or 2.6 percent have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. To see more statistics visit https://koroonakaart.ee/en.

On Tuesday, there were also five new cases diagnosed in total in Tallinn, Ida-Viru and Pärnu counties and on Saaremaa island. 48 people were being treated in hospital and five of those required ventilation.

The virus is still spreading, both hygiene and keeping the distance are important

The Health Board is reminding people that the coronavirus is still spreading in Estonia, in neighbouring countries as well as in the rest of the world. The emergency situation will remain in force until May 17.

During the emergency situation the 2 + 2 rule applies when in public places: up to two people can be together and a distance of at least two meters must be kept from the others.

When visiting stores or catering establishments, consider your purchases in advance, in addition to the 2 + 2 rule, pay attention to your hand hygiene. If any symptoms occur, stay at home, and call your family doctor.

Sales and service premises and catering establishments may open in shopping centres if the availability of disinfectants is ensured and the 2 + 2 rule is observed. The rules also apply to the general premises of shopping centres and to all other service providers and catering establishments outside shopping centres.

From 11 May onwards, food may also be offered for consumption on the premises of catering establishments in shopping centres where previously food was allowed to be sold only as take-away. Catering establishments must comply with the 2+2 rules and place the dining tables in such a way that the distance between the tables is 2 metres and that a maximum of two persons can be seated at the table (the restriction does not apply to families).

