Two more coronavirus deaths reported in Estonia, 16 more new cases

Two people who had contracted COVID-19 coronavirus have died since Saturday morning, with the total number of new cases detected coming to 16 over the same period, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports.

An 86-year-old man died in Ida-Viru Hospital (Ida-Viru Keskhaigla), and an 83-year-old man died at Kuressaare Hospital on Saaremaa, ERR's online news in Estonian reports. This brings the total number of deaths related to coronavirus causes to 40 in Estonia to date.

Three more people required hospitalization due to the virus than was the case the previous day.

Coronavirus facts as of April 19 (Source: Health Board):

125 people require hospitalization as of Sunday morning.

125 people require hospitalization as of Sunday morning. 10 of those hospitalized are currently on ventilators.

16 new cases in past 24 hours.

new cases in past 24 hours. Of the new cases, most were in Harju County ( 6 ) and Võru County ( 5 ). Saaremaa, by far the most affected region of Estonia so far, saw two new cases, Viljandi County one . Two more cases were of undetermined residence, likely to be related to an outbreak of cases at a students' hall of residence in Tartu first reported Friday.

40 people have died from coronavirus-related causes in Estonia so far.

40,333 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Estonia since January 31, with 3.8 percent (1,528) testing positive.

164 people with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital to date.

730 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with 2.2 percent (16 cases) testing positive.

Harju County and Saare County have seen 520 tests conducted to date so far, with 95 tests having been done in Ida-Viru County, 94 in Tartu County and 92 in Pärnu County.

More data can be viewed here and the Health Board's latest information is here.

