Rescue Board: Most of last year's drowning victims were intoxicated

During hot summer weather, water accidents become more frequent, and rescuers say the biggest problem remains intoxicated people going into the water.

Kristina Eesmets, a prevention expert at the Rescue Board, said 30 people drowned in Estonia last year and more than half had consumed alcohol.

Eesmets said water safety is the first concern rescuers face during heat waves. This year's water safety campaign focuses on encouraging people to step in and help their friends and loved ones.

"If a drunk person is not thinking clearly, the friends, relatives and acquaintances around them should have the courage to intervene," Eesmets said.

Rescue Board data showed the average blood alcohol level of intoxicated drowning victims last year was 2.57 promille. Eesmets said this indicates very heavy intoxication, and people in such a condition should never be left alone near water. If a friend cannot be persuaded to stay out of the water, the Rescue Board recommends calling for help.

"A good number of people were saved because others had the courage to call, and we were able to respond," Eesmets said.

Swimming while intoxicated is dangerous for several reasons. A person who has consumed alcohol tends to overestimate their abilities and often swims farther from shore than they can safely return. They also may not feel the effects of cold water. "This can lead to hypothermia very quickly," Eesmets said. In addition, water entering the airways can cause laryngeal spasms, leaving the person unable to breathe.

People at the beach along Tartu's Anne Canal. Photo is illustrative. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

People also get into trouble with paddleboards

In recent years, rescuers have seen more cases where people run into trouble with paddleboards, air mattresses or other small flotation devices. Eesmets said people often fail to use life jackets or safety leashes that connect the rider to the board and prevent it from drifting away.

Problems also arise when people overestimate their skills and fail to consider wind and currents. Offshore wind is especially dangerous because it quickly carries a paddleboard or air mattress away from shore. "We have rescued plenty of people from SUP boards and air mattresses," Eesmets said.

Eesmets recommends always taking a fully charged mobile phone in a waterproof bag when going on the water so help can be called if needed. People are also advised to swim at supervised beaches, where the bottom is checked and help is readily available.

Eesmets noted that unfamiliar swimming spots and fast‑flowing rivers can be particularly dangerous. "The water may look calm, but the current is strong and carries a person away," she said.

Number of wildfires has risen sharply

In addition to water safety, rescuers are concerned about grass and forest fires. Eesmets said 590 grass and forest fires had already been recorded by the end of May, about 250 more than at the same time last year.

Most fires are still caused by people. In spring, many fires start from burning dry grass, which is banned year‑round in Estonia. "People still tend to do it out of old habits," Eesmets said. Unattended bonfires also cause fires.

The Rescue Board has also seen more fires linked to battery‑powered devices. Estonia has about 40 such fires a year, most involving electric mobility devices such as scooters.

If a battery device catches fire, rescuers advise against trying to extinguish it yourself. "If it already pops and smoke starts coming out, you should leave the building, close the door and call the emergency center," Eesmets said.

To prevent fires, the Rescue Board recommends charging battery devices only under supervision and using original chargers. Battery devices should not be left in direct sunlight or in a hot car. If a battery is swollen, damaged or heating more than usual, it should be repaired or disposed of.

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