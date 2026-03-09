X!

Video: Rescue Center warns of risks after students' Emajõgi ice 'raft' ride

The Emajõgi River.
The Emajõgi River. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
On Sunday, two students decided to don wetsuits and ride an ice "raft" down the Emajõgi River, reports Tartu Postimees. The Rescue Center warned of the danger of such "stunts," highlighting the risk of drowning and hypothermia, as well as the bad example they set for children.

While the two students' lives were not in immediate danger, they packed up their equipment and returned to shore after rescue workers warned them of the risks.

The Emajõgi's water temperature in spring is often only a few degrees above zero, and falling in can cause immediate cold shock, breathing difficulties and rapid hypothermia.

"Cold water gives you no second chance, and the fast current of the river can cause a person to drown very quickly," Arvi Uustalu, head of the Southern Rescue Center's prevention bureau told Tartu Postimees.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

Source: Tartu Postimees

