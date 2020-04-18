ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Ratas: We have reached a turning point but rules must still be followed

BNS, ERR News
Jüri Ratas speaking during the video message.
Jüri Ratas speaking during the video message. Source: ERR
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said on social media late Friday night Estonia has reached a turning point in its fight against coronavirus. But he warned restrictions must be stuck too during the school holidays.

"We have reached a turning point: for the first time since the beginning of the crisis, the number of people infected has fallen throughout the week. We are at a turning point and we can start talking more and more about easing restrictions next week," Ratas said in a video statement posted on Facebook.

At the same time, the prime minister, who is the head of the emergency situation, warned people must continue to stick to the restrictions.

"Thanks to the responsible behavior of all of us, we have reached a turning point in the spread of the virus. However, we must also not lose vigilance now to ensure that the infection does not pick up speed again. We must also remember this weekend and during the recently started school holidays that there are rules and restrictions in place to protect us, our loved ones, front-line workers and everyone else," the prime minister said.

Writing on social media earlier on Friday, Ratas said: "We have reached a pivotal moment in the emergency situation - the number of new infections per week in Estonia has for the first time turned to decline."

Adding: "We can start talking about the gradual lifting of restrictions next week."

The prime minister noted that the government committee reached an agreement on Friday on the milestones based on which it will start weighing the relaxing of restrictions.

The markers include the number of infections, hospitalizations, intensive care bed occupancy, availability of medical care, the society's willingness to adhere to restrictive measures, overall economic situation and implementation of measures of confidence.

Editor: Helen Wright

