Ratas: Next week, we can start discussing easing restrictions

Prime Minister Juri Ratas said the government can start discussing the gradual lifting of restrictions next week.

"We have reached a pivotal moment in the emergency situation - the number of new infections per week in Estonia has for the first time turned to decline," Ratas wrote on social media on Friday, adding Estonia is about to bump the curve of the coronavirus spread.

"We can start talking about the gradual lifting of restrictions next week," he said.

The prime minister noted that the government committee reached an agreement on Friday on the milestones based on which it will start weighing the relaxing of restrictions.

The markers include the number of infections, hospitalizations, intensive care bed occupancy, availability of medical care, the society's willingness to adhere to restrictive measures, overall economic situation and implementation of measures of confidence.

"The decrease in new infections confirms that the restrictions imposed thus far are working and people's efforts have served their purpose. At the same time, we need to make sure that this change is permanent, which is why we need to keep making an effort for the time being," Ratas said.

At a press conference on Thursday, finance minister Martin Helme (EKRE) said restrictions would probably remain in place for May and June. The emergency situation is due to last until May 1.

