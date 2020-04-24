East Tallinn Central Hospital to restart scheduled treatment on Monday

East Tallinn Central Hospital will start gradually reopening appointments for scheduled treatments from Monday but the hospital will also continue with online consultations.

Dr. Ralf Allikvee, Chairman of the Board of East Tallinn Central Hospital, said on Friday that the patients who visit the hospital will be treated in accordance with the requirements set by the Health Board which includes following the 2+2 social distancing rules.

Patients invited to an in-person appointment will be informed by telephone or message two days before the appointment. First, the invited patients must disinfect their hands in a tent outside the hospital building, have their temperature checked and will be checked for signs of respiratory disease.

Patients will be given and required to wear a surgical mask and must complete a medical declaration prior to entering the hospital. Most people will have to visit on their own, if they need assistance one person may accompany them who will also have to follow the rules mentioned above.

"Due to the current emergency situation, arrive at least 20 minutes before the appointment time, but not earlier, to avoid crowding. A protective mask must be worn at all times during the visit to the hospital," said Dr. Allikvee.

