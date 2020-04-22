Estonia has one of the highest COVID-19 testing rates in OECD

Estonia has the third-highest testing rate per 1,000 citizens in the OECD, an infographic published by the organisation showed on Monday.

Iceland and Luxembourg were first and second on the list. Estonia was followed by Norway and Switzerland, rounding out the top 5.

The data was gathered by Our World in Data and published by the OECD.

The Health Board shared the graph on Facebook and wrote: "Estonia has been very active in testing for Covid-19, lagging behind only Iceland and Luxembourg in terms of the number of tests. In Estonia, 24.8 tests have been performed per 1,000 inhabitants. We are following the instructions of the emergency situation and together we will do the best we can to get rid of the virus!"

To date, a total of 42,213 tests have been carried out in Estonia, of which 1,552 or 3.7 percent have been positive.

OECD tests per 1000. Source: OECD

More information about Our World in Data can be found here. The website aggregates and compares statistics from around the world. Not all countries are included, such as Spain. It was also pointed out in the comments section the top three countries all have small populations.

