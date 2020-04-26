ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

100-year-old patient recovering from COVID-19 at Saaremaa Hospital ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
100-year-old Salme Leesi and staff at Kuressaare Hospital.
100-year-old Salme Leesi and staff at Kuressaare Hospital. Source: Kuressaare Haigla Facebook
News

Earlier this week, Kuressaare Hospital, on the island of Saaremaa, announced its staff are treating a 100-year-old patient who is recovering from coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Friday, ETV's Ringvaade spoke to the hospital's chief of medicine Edward Laane about their special patient, Salme Lessi. Salme is well known at the hospital and worked as a chef at the hospital for 52 years, starting in 1938.

Salme, a Saaremaa native who now lives in the hospital's care home, was being treated in intensive care after contracting COVID-19 but now she is recovering.

"She started receiving our standard treatment and she is getting better, today I dare not say that she is completely healthy, but all the tests are much better," Laane said. Due to her age, she is considered a very high-risk patient.

He hopes next week Salme can go back to the care home. "We are very pleased that she has survived the virus now and hopefully she will overcome it," he said.

Laane said Salme had been feeling in good health in the last couple of days and had been allowed to go outside during the beautiful weather.

Ringvaade also spoke to Salme's nephew, John Peter Leesi, who lives in London. He said the news of his aunt's illness has been scary. He added his Aunt Salme has always been strong. "She has lived a good life," he said.

In the above facebook post, Edward Laane is pushing Salme Leesi in a wheelchair.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

saaremaacoronavirussaaremaa hospital
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:15

Pärnu's accommodation establishments gearing up for reopening

16:47

Number of people needing food aid has risen during emergency situation

16:00

Kiik: Spas, swimming pools will be among last public facilities to reopen

15:53

Islanders protest emergency situation restrictions in Saaremaa

15:11

Ferry traffic to western islands will be reduced in May

14:38

Unemployment fund identifies four schemes employers use to cheat system

13:53

100-year-old patient recovering from COVID-19 at Saaremaa Hospital

13:10

University of Tartu launches coronavirus prevalence study

12:25

Defense forces preparing for Spring Storm 2020 combat training exercises

11:41

Coronavirus: Two deaths, nine new cases, 94 patients in hospital

11:07

Intercity bus companies want state support to keep passenger levels low

10:01

Salary comparison application aims to bring transparency to job market

09:14

Saaremaa crisis committee wants western islands restrictions relaxed

25.04

Estonia to support shopping mall tenants with €4 million

25.04

Several restaurants and hotels will not be opening doors after crisis

25.04

Local governments to get €130 million from crisis budget

25.04

MM Grupp seeking damages of €2 million from Ekspress Grupp

25.04

Rural affairs minister: No reason to fear decrease in food supply

25.04

Tallinn infection curve does not support claim of the case rate climbing

25.04

Number of people needing hospital treatment drops below 100

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: