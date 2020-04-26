100-year-old patient recovering from COVID-19 at Saaremaa Hospital

Earlier this week, Kuressaare Hospital, on the island of Saaremaa, announced its staff are treating a 100-year-old patient who is recovering from coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Friday, ETV's Ringvaade spoke to the hospital's chief of medicine Edward Laane about their special patient, Salme Lessi. Salme is well known at the hospital and worked as a chef at the hospital for 52 years, starting in 1938.

Salme, a Saaremaa native who now lives in the hospital's care home, was being treated in intensive care after contracting COVID-19 but now she is recovering.

"She started receiving our standard treatment and she is getting better, today I dare not say that she is completely healthy, but all the tests are much better," Laane said. Due to her age, she is considered a very high-risk patient.

He hopes next week Salme can go back to the care home. "We are very pleased that she has survived the virus now and hopefully she will overcome it," he said.

Laane said Salme had been feeling in good health in the last couple of days and had been allowed to go outside during the beautiful weather.

Ringvaade also spoke to Salme's nephew, John Peter Leesi, who lives in London. He said the news of his aunt's illness has been scary. He added his Aunt Salme has always been strong. "She has lived a good life," he said.

In the above facebook post, Edward Laane is pushing Salme Leesi in a wheelchair.

--

