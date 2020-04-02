ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Health Board: Coronavirus deaths rise to 11, positive cases total 858

ERR, ERR News
Lunini Street entrance to Tartu University Hospital (TÜK) during the coronavirus outbreak.
Lunini Street entrance to Tartu University Hospital (TÜK) during the coronavirus outbreak. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
As of Thursday morning, 11 people have died in Estonia after contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19). Six people died in the last 24 hours. The total cases have risen to 858.

Three people died at Kuressaare Hospital, a 73-year-old woman, an 87-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man.

Two people died at Tartu University Hospital, a 55-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman.

An 86-year-old woman died at Tallinn's North Estonia Medical Center.

Between 7 a.m. on April 1 and 7.am. on April 2, a total of 1,372 coronavirus test results were received in Estonia, of which 6 percent or 79 tests were positive.

The majority of new cases were diagnosed in Saaremaa (30), Harju County (25), Pärnu County (6), Ida-Viru County (5) and Viljandi County (5).

A total of 15,725 tests have been performed in Estonia, of which 858 or 5 percent have been positive.

As of Thursday morning, 85 patients are receiving hospital treatment and 16 people are using ventilators. In total, 45 people have been discharged. There have been 11 deaths, 10 in hospitals across the country and one in a nursing home.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

coronaviruscovid-19emergency situation
