ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Fourth coronavirus death reported in Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Map showing distribution of coronavirus cases in Estonia.
Map showing distribution of coronavirus cases in Estonia. Source: Health Board/Koroonakaart.ee
News

The fourth coronavirus death in Estonia has been announced. A total of 91 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. Thirty new cases have been recorded since Monday morning. Six people have been reported recovered from the illness over the same time-frame.

The victim was a 90-year-old man, and died at the Ida-Viru Central Hospital (Ida-Viru Keskhaigla) on Tuesday night.

Distribution of coronavirus tests by age group. Source: Health Board/Koroonakaart.ee

The Health Board carried out a total of 1,149 coronavirus tests were carried out in the 24 hours March 30-31.

The total number of coronavirus tests conducted in Estonia since January 31 now stands at 12,401.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 745, according to Health Board data, up from 692 on Monday.

Per capita distribution of coronavirus cases in Estonia's counties. Source: Health Board/Koroonakaart.ee

The highest number of new cases were recorded in Harju County (including Tallinn), with the most heavily hit area of the country, Saaremaa, receiving 6 more confirmations. Ida-Viru County (3), Pärnu County, Rapla County, Tartu County, Võru County (2 each), Lääne-Viru County, Hiiumaa and Valga County (one apiece) were the locations of the latest cases.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

coronaviruscoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus cases in estoniacoronavirus emergency measures
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:55

Young woman recovering from coronavirus disease: Wasn't easy to get tested

12:48

Road traffic volumes down by one third since emergency situation began

12:38

Postimees Group plans making TV channel free during emergency situation

12:12

Police and Defense League get to work on Saaremaa coronavirus patrols

11:49

Fourth coronavirus death reported in Estonia

11:48

Principals' Association: Students should be able to graduate without exams

11:24

Police allow studded winter tires into April as weather changeable

10:56

Finland to close incoming ferry passenger traffic this week

10:34

No change in Olympic funding for Estonian athletes

10:14

Finno-Ugric world congress postponed

09:49

Logistics firm DSV to courier Chinese coronavirus equipment to Estonia

09:27

Fuel sales halved on year as emergency restrictions bite

08:52

Ossinovski: Strategic plan needed to overcome crisis

08:46

EDF Saaremaa coronavirus field hospital to start work Thursday

08:24

Foreign Minister: No 'era of silence' over ECHR Article 15 triggering

07:59

452 pharmacies compliant with reform on eve of law coming into effect

07:41

Police identify 163 violations of coronavirus quarantine rules

07:14

State has no strategy in place for lifting emergency situation restrictions

30.03

Rimi to open stores hour earlier for risk group shoppers

30.03

Tax board to reduce interest rate on tax debt after emergency situation

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: