Fourth coronavirus death reported in Estonia

The fourth coronavirus death in Estonia has been announced. A total of 91 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. Thirty new cases have been recorded since Monday morning. Six people have been reported recovered from the illness over the same time-frame.

The victim was a 90-year-old man, and died at the Ida-Viru Central Hospital (Ida-Viru Keskhaigla) on Tuesday night.

Distribution of coronavirus tests by age group. Source: Health Board/Koroonakaart.ee

The Health Board carried out a total of 1,149 coronavirus tests were carried out in the 24 hours March 30-31.

The total number of coronavirus tests conducted in Estonia since January 31 now stands at 12,401.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 745, according to Health Board data, up from 692 on Monday.

Per capita distribution of coronavirus cases in Estonia's counties. Source: Health Board/Koroonakaart.ee

The highest number of new cases were recorded in Harju County (including Tallinn), with the most heavily hit area of the country, Saaremaa, receiving 6 more confirmations. Ida-Viru County (3), Pärnu County, Rapla County, Tartu County, Võru County (2 each), Lääne-Viru County, Hiiumaa and Valga County (one apiece) were the locations of the latest cases.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!