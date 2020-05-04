One coronavirus ward closes at Kuressaare Hospital

One of the four coronavirus wards at Kuressaare Hospital closed on Saturday and cleaning of the premises has begun. The hospital's medical chief Edward Laane hopes to close another ward soon.

A message on the hospital's Facebook page said on Saturday the final patients left COVID-4 ward to aftercare or to go home. A thorough cleaning of the ward is now taking place.

Edward Laane told ERR the goal is to close the COVID-1 department in the next few weeks.

No patients were admitted to the COVID-3 department and the COVID-2 department, which can accommodate 14 people, will remain open for the treatment of coronavirus patients. The military field hospital built to support the hospital by the defense forces was taken down last week.

Laane said there are currently 16 covid patients in Kuressaare Hospital, but the situation is constantly improving. "The situation is satisfactory, there are mainly elderly people with underlying health problems. None of the corona patients currently need intensive care," Laane said.

Laane said the average age of patients at Kuressaare Hospital is 80.6 years. The oldest patient is 98 years old and the youngest is 55 years old. Nine people are over 80 years old.

The hospital also posted pictures of the members of staff who worked at the ward which can be seen below.

