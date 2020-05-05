Health Board: Eight new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

Eight new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Tuesday. Seven people were released from hospital and there were no new deaths.

Between 7 a.m. May 4 and 7 a.m. May 5, a total of 1,659 tests were analyzed across Estonia with eight new cases reported, which is 0.5 percent.

Five of the tests were diagnosed in Harju County, with four of those in Tallinn, and one case each in Tartu and Lääne counties. One case is still being determined.

As of Tuesday morning, 70 people are being treated in hospital. Six are breathing with the aid of ventilators. To date, 254 people have been sent home from the hospital, 261 cases have been closed.

No new deaths occurred over the past 24 hours. In total, 55 people have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in Estonia.

A total of 57,423 tests have been carried out, of which 1,711 or 3 percent have been positive.

The data released today shows an increase in new cases after only one new case was diagnosed on Saturday and three on Sunday. Yesterday 77 people were being treated in hospital.

There have also been no new cases diagnosed in Saare County - which includes the island of Saaremaa - for five days. To see more data visit koroonakaart.

Clarification of the Health and Welfare Information Systems Centre (TEHIK):

Due to the adjustment of data due to the data quality, the number of closed cases was amended. 259 closed cases were included under yesterday´s statistical information, after the adjustment, the correct number is 253 closed cases. The total number of persons did not change.

The emergency situation regarding the restriction of the spread of coronavirus has been established until May 17. The 2-by-2 rule applies when in a public place during the emergency situation: up to two people may be together and at least two metres of distance must be kept from other people.

All public meetings, cinemas, events in nightclubs, performances, concerts, conferences, sports and training events are prohibited. Visiting museums and other exhibitions is also prohibited.

The ban is valid for sports halls, gyms, saunas, spas, sports clubs, swimming pools, water centres, day centres, casinos and slot machine arcades, water pipe cafes, entertainment and leisure facilities, and children's playrooms.

