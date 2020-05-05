ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Health Board: Eight new cases of coronavirus diagnosed ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Testing kit for the COVID-19 virus.
Testing kit for the COVID-19 virus. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Eight new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Tuesday. Seven people were released from hospital and there were no new deaths.

Between 7 a.m. May 4 and 7 a.m. May 5, a total of 1,659 tests were analyzed across Estonia with eight new cases reported, which is 0.5 percent. 

Five of the tests were diagnosed in Harju County, with four of those in Tallinn, and one case each in Tartu and Lääne counties. One case is still being determined.  

As of Tuesday morning, 70 people are being treated in hospital. Six are breathing with the aid of ventilators. To date, 254 people have been sent home from the hospital, 261 cases have been closed. 

No new deaths occurred over the past 24 hours. In total, 55 people have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in Estonia.

A total of 57,423 tests have been carried out, of which 1,711 or 3 percent have been positive.

The data released today shows an increase in new cases after only one new case was diagnosed on Saturday and three on Sunday. Yesterday 77 people were being treated in hospital.

There have also been no new cases diagnosed in Saare County - which includes the island of Saaremaa - for five days. To see more data visit koroonakaart.

Clarification of the Health and Welfare Information Systems Centre (TEHIK):

Due to the adjustment of data due to the data quality, the number of closed cases was amended.  259 closed cases were included under yesterday´s statistical information, after the adjustment, the correct number is 253 closed cases.  The total number of persons did not change.

The emergency situation regarding the restriction of the spread of coronavirus has been established until May 17. The 2-by-2 rule applies when in a public place during the emergency situation: up to two people may be together and at least two metres of distance must be kept from other people.

All public meetings, cinemas, events in nightclubs, performances, concerts, conferences, sports and training events are prohibited. Visiting museums and other exhibitions is also prohibited.

The ban is valid for sports halls, gyms, saunas, spas, sports clubs, swimming pools, water centres, day centres, casinos and slot machine arcades, water pipe cafes, entertainment and leisure facilities, and children's playrooms.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

health boardcoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:36

Former minister: Seasonal workers must return quickly at end of crisis

14:27

Conscript seriously injured in Spring Storm live firing exercise

14:15

Malls to reopen on May 11

13:51

Eesti Energia first quarter turnover down 16 percent due to low prices

13:29

University of Tartu study: Coronvirus spread firmly under control

13:07

Toomas Sildam: Ratas or Helme misleading the public on Rail Baltic?

12:39

Tallink plans ticket sales to Helsinki for Estonian workers from Tuesday

12:21

Port of Tallinn revises 2020 dividend payout downwards by €9.5 million

11:59

Paper: Greens claiming former members' unpaid fees to shore up finances

11:44

Latvia marked 30 years of restored independence with virtual celebrations

11:30

Health Board: Eight new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

11:20

Kihnu worried about large offshore wind farm planned near island

11:01

Part-lifting of Saaremaa travel restrictions sees small uptick in visitors

10:42

Estonian minister doesn't interpret archbishop's call as rebellion

10:16

Inspectorate: Regional Jet's Xfly website violates the Language Act

09:57

Estonian ID verification company Veriff to lay off 63 staff

09:41

President Kaljulaid visits Spring Storm exercise

09:12

President: Estonia set cyber threat precedent on UNSC

08:37

Finland to open borders to Estonian workers from May 14

07:58

Registration for free Estonian online language courses starts at 10 a.m.

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: