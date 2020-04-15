ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Three patients transferred to mainland from Kuressaare Hospital ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Kuressaare Hospital and the Defence Force field hospital.
Kuressaare Hospital and the Defence Force field hospital. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

Three patients were transferred to the mainland from Kuressaare Hospital on Tuesday after a council met to discuss patients' progress. Plans to move sick patients to bigger hospitals were initially met with surprise by staff at the hospital on Saaremaa.

The hospital's medical chief Edward Laane told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Tuesday initially the staff expected five or six to be moved to the mainland, but this council selected fewer patients.

"Finally, it was decided four patients could be taken to a higher treatment institution. One of them wanted to remain in Kuressaare Hospital, so three patients [went] in the end," said Laane.

On Tuesday, the Health Board launched a strategic plan to reduce the workload of staff at Kuressaare Hospital. Treatment of COVID-19 patients in need of continued treatment will be moved to higher-level hospitals but nobody will be forced to go. 

After the plan was publically announced, the management of Kuressaare Hospital said the plan to take the patients to other hospitals had come as a surprise to them and they did not think it necessary.

Edward Laane appearing on ETV wearing a mask. Source: ERR

Laane said it cannot be said that Kuressaare Hospital was or is opposed to moving patients to the mainland, but that the hospital is basing its treatment on the well-being of patients.

"The better the treatment, the better for the patient. If we see that another hospital can provide better treatment, then, of course, we will refer that patient to another institution. If we see that the patient will not get better treatment elsewhere, that they will receive the same treatment as in Kuressaare Hospital, in our opinion, referring such a patient to another hospital is not justified," said Laane.

"When we look at our patients, our COVID-19-infected patients are elderly and the transportation of elderly patients is very difficult. Many patients have no symptoms, they are essentially quarantined - is it worthwhile to move these patients from one institution to another?" he added.

The island of Saaremaa has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Estonia and has 494 positive cases of the disease amongst a population of 33,000 people. In contrast, Harju County, which includes Tallinn, has 442 cases but a population of more than 580,000.

A plan is also being made to close the military field hospital run by the Defence Forces which is supporting Kuressaare Hospital with additional staff and beds.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

saaremaaedward laanecoronaviruscovid-19saare countykuressaare hospital
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
09:31

Kaljulaid and President of Ukraine discuss coronavirus and reform progress

09:11

Three patients transferred to mainland from Kuressaare Hospital

08:51

Bank of Estonia: Each week of restrictions shrinks economy by 0.5 percent

08:32

Two Viru Prison inmates died Sunday, unrelated to coronavirus

14.04

Riigikogu committee briefed on regulation compensating first sick days

14.04

Committee chair: No mistakes can be made directing money to those in need

14.04

Government trying to reach workers movement agreement with Finland

14.04

Tallinn uses drones to inform people about coronavirus restrictions

14.04

Ratas: Estonia not leaving emissions trading system

14.04

Pirita district council reject plans for Merivälja pier

14.04

Gallery: Hundreds submit photos to National Museum 'My Parish' contest

14.04

NATO jets intercept four Russian military aircraft in Baltic airspace

14.04

Enterprise Estonia maps out country's PPE, disinfectant producers

14.04

Package sorters kept busy by high volumes of packages

14.04

Spring Storm exercise to be restricted to Central Training Area this year

14.04

Pärnu mayor requests €12 million for new bridge from state budget

14.04

Internal Security Service director: I wouldn't worry about May 9

14.04

Narva Hospital reopens renovated emergency room

14.04

Survey: People perceiving coronavirus as clear threat

14.04

Kuressaare Hospital COVID-19 patients to be transferred to mainland

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: