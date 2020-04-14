Kuressaare Hospital COVID-19 patients to be transferred to mainland

The Health Board started a strategic plan on Tuesday to reduce the workload of staff at Kuressaare Hospital. COVID-19 patients needing follow-up treatment will be moved to in other hospitals in the country.

A council will start working at Kuressaare Hospital today under the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel Ahti Varblas, Deputy Chief Emergency Medical Officer, in cooperation with Kuressaare Hospital and Defense Forces Field Hospital staff.

"On Tuesday, the council will provide an initial assessment of patients' need for follow-up care in higher-level hospitals. The plan to alleviate the congestion of Kuressaare Hospital was born in cooperation with Dr. Peep Talving," Head of the Northern Medical Office the head of emergency medicine Arkadi Popov said.

Depending on the patients' health conditions, the Northern Ambulance Brigades will transfer patients to either to Tallinn's North Estonia Medical Center, Pärnu Hospital, West Tallinn Central hospital or East Tallinn Central hospital.

"We are giving a bit of relief to the Kuressaare's hospital family. It also makes it possible to do a thorough clean of the hospital during that time. This is necessary to restore the hospital for planned and emergency treatments which are still needed in Saare County," Talving said.

"The situation in Estonia is showing trends of stabilizing which allows us to divide the workload in Kuressaare Hospital between other hospitals," Popov said.

By orders from the emergency medical leaders, the pressure on Kuressaare hospital will be relieved to help cope with the spread of intra-hospital infection and enable healthcare workers to return to their normal workload at the epicenter of the virus.

--

