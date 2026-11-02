X!

Setomaa kindergarten holds its own Olympics in Värska

News
Setomaa Kindergarten's Olympics event at Värska School. October 2026.
Setomaa Kindergarten's Olympics event at Värska School. October 2026. Source: ERR
News

While older kids were off school for fall break last week, Setomaa kindergarteners gathered at Värska School for a day of Olympic-inspired sports and games.

For the second year in a row, kindergarten classes from across Setomaa Municipality came together for a morning of playful games and movement.

Organizers hope the event will help foster a love of sports — and perhaps even inspire some to compete in the actual Olympics one day.

"This year, we're focusing specifically on Olympic events," said Setomaa Kindergarten principal Sanna Saarestik.

Participants could try their hand at hurdles, high jump, and even horseback riding — with hobby horses — among other activities aimed at making sports fun.

"Throwing a ball doesn't have to be dull or serious," she added. "Why not throw them through the Olympic rings?"

The young athletes each had their favorites and challenges. Jasmin said the high jump was the hardest event "because the bar just kept going higher," while Kristofer found the obstacles challenging during the hobby-horse riding event.

Emilia, meanwhile, said she did well at ball-throwing. Asked which balls were easiest to throw, she replied, "The smallest ones."

More opportunities for movement

Saarestik said the teachers did a great job planning activities that kept children engaged while getting them moving and working different muscle groups.

With families not always having many opportunities to be physically active together, she said, the kindergarten can help fill that gap.

"Maybe we'll even include parents in the Olympics next year," Saarestik added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:18

Circuit court upholds prosecutor's suspended prison sentence

17:09

Setomaa kindergarten holds its own Olympics in Värska

16:51

Tallinn's ice skating rinks begin new season

16:00

Therapist: No skills needed to benefit from creative arts therapy

15:27

Tallinn bench marks birthplace of iconic Estonian novel 'Truth and Justice'

14:54

Võro-language Minecraft, Zumba and film marathon on tap for language week

14:24

Russian citizen expelled to 'prevent activities' that 'threaten' Estonia Updated

14:14

Defense Forces broke law on Ukrainian soldier training background checks

14:13

Hackers raised freezer temperature at Selver supermarket to +50°C Updated

13:41

Saaremaa ferry boss jailed over €4m insolvency begins prison term

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14:13

Hackers raised freezer temperature at Selver supermarket to +50°C Updated

30.10

Estonian unicorn Pipedrive announces 'major' restructuring, office closures

08:53

Why are laundromats becoming more popular in Tallinn?

09:25

Latvia's insolvent Valka stops cooperation programs with Estonia's Valga

31.10

8 migrants detained in Tallinn's Mustamäe

14:24

Russian citizen expelled to 'prevent activities' that 'threaten' Estonia Updated

31.10

Is Estonia about to have a surplus of IT specialists?

12:28

Why is Narva's C1 Estonian exam pass rate half the national average?

01.11

Veteran diplomat warns Estonia's 'predictable' Russia message losing impact

10:53

Põltsamaa school hires security amid ongoing student disruptions

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo