Setomaa kindergarten holds its own Olympics in Värska

While older kids were off school for fall break last week, Setomaa kindergarteners gathered at Värska School for a day of Olympic-inspired sports and games.

For the second year in a row, kindergarten classes from across Setomaa Municipality came together for a morning of playful games and movement.

Organizers hope the event will help foster a love of sports — and perhaps even inspire some to compete in the actual Olympics one day.

"This year, we're focusing specifically on Olympic events," said Setomaa Kindergarten principal Sanna Saarestik.

Participants could try their hand at hurdles, high jump, and even horseback riding — with hobby horses — among other activities aimed at making sports fun.

"Throwing a ball doesn't have to be dull or serious," she added. "Why not throw them through the Olympic rings?"

The young athletes each had their favorites and challenges. Jasmin said the high jump was the hardest event "because the bar just kept going higher," while Kristofer found the obstacles challenging during the hobby-horse riding event.

Emilia, meanwhile, said she did well at ball-throwing. Asked which balls were easiest to throw, she replied, "The smallest ones."

More opportunities for movement

Saarestik said the teachers did a great job planning activities that kept children engaged while getting them moving and working different muscle groups.

With families not always having many opportunities to be physically active together, she said, the kindergarten can help fill that gap.

"Maybe we'll even include parents in the Olympics next year," Saarestik added.

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