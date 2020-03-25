First death from coronavirus reported in Estonia

A patient infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) died on Wednesday afternoon at West Tallinn Central Hospital. This is the first death related to the COVID-19 virus in Estonia.

The Health Board received confirmation of the first person in Estonia to die as a result of the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday afternoon.

The patient was an 83-year-old woman who was hospitalized at West Tallinn Central Hospital on March 20. She had underlying health issues and suffered from chronic cardiovascular problems.

Dr Arkadi Popov, chief of the emergency department at the Health Board, expressed condolences for the woman's family. "This is, emotionally, very difficult moment and an extremely sad day. It shows that we must continue to fight the virus."

He added: "We have to be prepared for the fact that this virus can result in further deaths in Estonia, which is why limiting close contact with the elderly and chronically ill is extremely important. Keeping our elderly and people with weak immune systems safe is critical for them."

As of Wednesday morning, 404 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed across Estonia.

President and prime minister express condolences

Both President Kersti Kaljulaid and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) wrote on Facebook on Wednesday evening that they expressed condolences to the woman's family.

Kaljulaid said this was a "sad day" and called on everyone to do their part to stop the spread of the coronavirus writing that this is the only way it can be beaten. Kaljualid also wrote that, unfortunately, Estonia is just at the start of the pandemic.

"Dear Estonian people, it is time to come together. Unfortunately, it is also the time to stay away from each other. Let's not make it a time of loneliness, but also a time of communication and caring. That's how we can overcome this."

Ratas wrote: "It is indescribably sad that the virus has now shown us its worst face."

He also called on everyone to accept the restrictions in place and to take them seriously.

"For weeks and months, Estonia and the rest of the world have been struggling to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Our healthcare professionals work tirelessly every day to protect our lives and health from the dangers. They are supported by thousands of other people on the front line. We must take the protection of our own health, that of our loved ones, and everyone else, very seriously, and accept the inconvenience that comes with that."

