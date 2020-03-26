TÜK crisis team chief: Isolation measures should have come sooner

In an interview with regional Tartu Postimees, Joel Starkopf, head of the crisis management team at Tartu University Hospital (TÜK), said that he believes that stricter isolation measures should have been implemented even sooner in Estonia, citing that these are key in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

"We have initially forecast the future through the third week of April, and this forecast indicates an increase in the number of patients," Starkopf told the paper (link in Estonian), adding that it was nonetheless difficult to predict how things would pan out.

While everyone is hoping that Estonia would be spared from a more significant outbreak, the crisis team chief continued, "We have researchers and statisticians to help with forecasts, and math is the most accurate science altogether; these models cannot be ignored."

"It makes a world of a difference whether there are 90 or up to 300 ill people in Estonia," he said, once again emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.

"While it may seem like 404 cases of infection [according to the Health Board's Wednesday figures] isn't a lot, I am confirming that for the size of our population, that is a very large number of people," he added.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!