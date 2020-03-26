ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kiik: Hospitals have sufficient supply of breathing apparatuses ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Social affairs minister Tanel Kiik (Center).
Social affairs minister Tanel Kiik (Center). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

According to social affairs minister Tanel Kiik (Center), Estonian hospitals have sufficient supply of breathing apparatuses with an additional shipment of surgical masks and FFP2 and FFP3 masks arriving during the week.

"Current scenarios and prognoses prove that we can manage with existing breathing apparatuses. It is not realistic that there could be a shortage in the coming weeks," Kiik said to ERR.

According to him, around 300 breathing apparatuses are in stock in Estonian hospitals with an additional 75 ordered through EU procurement and 150 by government decision. "The aim is to have over 500 breathing apparatuses," the minister added.

"We have been making calculations and assessments since mid-February and the government has enforced stricter measures in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to keep the number of people needing intensive care as low as possible," Kiik explained. "We will not receive any breathing apparatuses this week but as said, it is not so time-sensitive at the moment. The need for the apparatuses rises in the worst case scenario if we see that there will be a shortage in the long term."

The government is trying to secure protective masks from various sources with the Health Board, social affairs ministry and public administration minister Jaak Aab simultaneously on the case. The latter has as his role ensuring the availability of disinfectants and personal protective equipment in sectors outside the health care and social care system.

"From the view of the hospital network, we have two weeks' worth of stock. Right now we can say that our stock will not be exhausted but it is important that the procurements are valid and we will receive both respirators necessary for hospitals and surgical masks needed by many national bodies," Kiik said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

tanel kiikcoronavirus in estoniacoronavirus emergency measures
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:42

Prime minister orders coronavirus home quarantine, police to monitor

18:58

New, renovated buildings must include electric car chargers from 2021

18:47

Health Board: 34 people receiving treatment in hospitals for coronavirus

18:35

Mobility analysis planned by Statistics Estonia not to use real-time data

18:10

Police arrest suspects in serial break-ins in Viljandi County

17:44

Sales of Liviko's 80 percent vodka increased ninefold in March

17:23

Labor Inspectorate issues advice for working during emergency situation

16:55

SEB: Customer behavior shows people taking isolation seriously

16:34

Sportland closes stores early after Wednesday sale faux pas draws crowds

16:12

Government urging MPs to work fast regarding supplementary budget

15:52

Government: If new measures not followed, there will be full quarantine

15:09

Intercity bus routes could become state-run during emergency situation

14:49

Kiik: Hospitals have sufficient supply of breathing apparatuses

14:27

Employers demand foreign labor be allowed into Estonia

14:06

Estonian NT footballer contract terminated because of coronavirus

13:42

Health Insurance Fund to pay for NIPT testing for pregnant women

13:19

Tallink provides updated overview of current route operations

12:52

Eesti Energia not yet planning redundancies

12:29

Vet board stops scheduled inspections during emergency situation

12:03

Tallink keeping Estonia-Finland ferry freight links busy

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: