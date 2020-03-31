Tallinn receives shipment of 300,000 surgical masks

300,000 surgical masks ordered by the City of Tallinn have been delivered and will be distributed to hospitals, social welfare institutions, city district governments and their subdivisions.

Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said that the city began ordering personal protective equipment (PPE) in early March already, according to spokespeople for the city government.

"Our primary goal is to ensure the supply of surgical masks to East Tallinn Central Hospital, West Tallinn Central Hospital, Tallinn Children's Hospital and Tallinn's emergency medical services through at least the beginning of May, which is when the emergency situation is scheduled to end," Kõlvart said. "We will also definitely b able to redistribute PPE supplies within institutions, but our priority is that hospitals and social welfare workers be sufficiently equipped."

The masks ordered will also be sent to social workers, municipal police officers, Iru Care Home, Tallinn Orphanage, shelters and support centers, social service centers, social housing as well as Tallinn Social Welfare Center. Also to be distributed to subdivisions of the city government will be respirators, an additional order or which has yet to arrive.

The city has also placed an order for medical visors for social welfare workers and social workers providing home care.

Part of the PPE ordered by Tallinn, including respirators, have not yet been delivered to Estonia, and the city is looking into additional options for purchasing additional equipment.

