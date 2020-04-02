2.6 million pieces of personal protective equipment arrives in Estonia

On Thursday, a joint Estonian-Latvian order of 2.6 million pieces of personal protective equipment arrived in Tallinn from Shanghai, China.

The North-Estonian Medical Center, in co-operation with the Ministry of Social Affairs, ordered personal protective equipment, which will be distributed to various Estonian health care institutions and care homes as soon as possible.

In addition to the 1.5 million masks, 30,000 FFP2 respirators, 20,000 gowns, 5,000 pairs of goggles and 500,000 pairs of nitrile gloves arrived. 500,000 surgical masks and 30,000 FFP2 respirators are separately provided for Latvia.

The Estonian Embassy in Beijing also played a separate role in fulfilling the order, communicating with the Chinese authorities and assisting with customs permits.

Photograph of medical equipment bound for Tallinn being loaded onto a plane in China. Source: PERH

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik said: "People on the front lines must be provided with the necessary personal protective equipment both in health care and welfare."

Agris Peedu, Chairman of the Board of the North Estonian Medical Center, said the consignment should significantly alleviate the shortage of personal protective equipment, which most Estonian front-line employees are facing.

"This shipment will hopefully help Estonia for a while at least," Peedu said. "On the basis of the Health Board's distribution plan, personal protective equipment will be distributed to frontline employees all over Estonia."

The Latvian Ambassador to Estonia, alongside Estonian foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), was present when the supplies arrived at Tallinn Airport and he tweeted about the cooperation.

#Latvia and #Estonia has extensive experience cooperating on tackling regional emergencies, now also emergencies on a global scale. Today at @TLLairport we received the shipment of protective equipment, incl. some defense equipment for Latvia.Thanks neighbors! @UrmasReinsalu pic.twitter.com/ovvzhU3BpH — Raimonds Jansons (@JansonsRaimonds) April 2, 2020

