Minister: Plane carrying protective equipment to arrive later this week

A plane carrying two weeks' worth of personal protective equipment should arrive in Estonia later this week, according to public administration minister Jaak Aab (Center).

"The airplane is currently being packed together in China for Thursday. If it will arrive on Thursday remains uncertain but as we have made an advance payment it is reasonably likely. This will cover the needs of hospitals, public sector bodies and nursing homes for around two weeks," Aab said on Tuesday.

Aab was appointed head of emergency operations on Friday, and has as his role ensuring the availability of disinfectants and personal protective equipment in sectors outside the health care and social care system

According to him, Hansapost, which has experience of delivering goods from China, is used for collecting the protective equipment.

Hospitals have sufficient amount of personal protective equipment to last for a week, Aab said on Monday.

