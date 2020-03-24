ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Minister: Plane carrying protective equipment to arrive later this week ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center).
Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center). Source: Vladislava Snurnikova/ERR
News

A plane carrying two weeks' worth of personal protective equipment should arrive in Estonia later this week, according to public administration minister Jaak Aab (Center).

"The airplane is currently being packed together in China for Thursday. If it will arrive on Thursday remains uncertain but as we have made an advance payment it is reasonably likely. This will cover the needs of hospitals, public sector bodies and nursing homes for around two weeks," Aab said on Tuesday.

Aab was appointed head of emergency operations on Friday, and has as his role ensuring the availability of disinfectants and personal protective equipment in sectors outside the health care and social care system

According to him, Hansapost, which has experience of delivering goods from China, is used for collecting the protective equipment.

Hospitals have sufficient amount of personal protective equipment to last for a week, Aab said on Monday.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

jaak aabcoronavirus in estoniacoronavirus measures in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:16

Distance learning not an issue for dance schools

11:56

Doctors can be sent to work in smaller hospitals due to pandemic

11:36

Foreign ministry: Stranded Estonians should head towards Europe, avoid USA

11:09

Health Board: Coronavirus cases rise to 369 Updated

11:03

Regional airports capable of operation with two hours' notice

10:32

Estonian Olympic champion: Tokyo Games all but certain to be postponed

10:01

Video: PPA flying squad rescues ally with medical emergency from submarine

09:43

More people borrowing from National Library during emergency situation

09:18

Minister: Plane carrying protective equipment to arrive later this week

08:57

March deportation memorial concert postponed until June

08:39

Ivo Visak chosen as principal of Saaremaa State High School

08:19

Pharmacies restricting movement of clients to protect employees

07:58

PERH chief doctor: People should be responsible and self-isolate

07:43

Coronavirus pandemic holding up delivery of new buses in Pärnu County

07:24

Minister: Further restriction of movement during coronavirus not needed

23.03

Ministry: Netherlands did not block Estonia-destined coronavirus supplies Updated

23.03

Pharmacies Association: Pharmacists cannot sell protective face masks

23.03

Health Board: Four coronavirus patients in critical condition

23.03

Helme refuses to name politicians behind recent fake news

23.03

EHIF to cover costs of coronavirus treatment, tests for uninsured people

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: