Minister: Hospitals have enough protective equipment to last for a week ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center).
Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonian hospitals have sufficient amount of personal protective equipment to last for a week but procurements and deliveries should allow stocks built up this week, public administration minister Jaak Aab (Center) said on Monday.

"Hospitals should have an emergency reserve that lasts for a week but that depends on the amount of people hospitalized," Aab, the head of emergency situation tasks, whose task is to ensure the availability of means of disinfection and personal protective equipment outside the health care and social welfare system, told Postimees' "Otse Postimehest" web broadcast.

At the same time, Aab underlined that new deliveries hopefully reaching Estonia this week could be used to replenish supplies. "You see what is happening in other countries. Even larger nations have not prepared for this situation. If the consignment is delivered this week we would be guaranteed for a month," Aab said.

According to the minister, a sudden increase in people infected could cause further complications, as more protective equipment would then be needed.

The authorities have signed a contract with a respirator manufacturer located in Sillamäe for them to terminate other orders and to produce respirators only necessary for Estonian hospitals, Aab said. As a result of another procurement, 200,000 liters of disinfectants for hands and surfaces will be produced and delivered to local and state authorities within two weeks.

According to Aab, Estonia is through its embassy in Beijing organizing procurement that involves necessary equipment for both medical and social field. "China has powerfully launched its industry and will probably continue increasing its capacity," he added.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

