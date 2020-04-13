Gallery: Shipment of protective equipment for PERH arrives in Tallinn

On Sunday, an Airbus A320 airplane owned by Estonian commercial carrier AS Airest landed at Tallinn Airport with personal protective equipment from China.

A part of the shipment was delivered to Berlin, the rest of the protective masks will be distributed to the North Estonian Medical Center (PERH), Airest announced.

The aircraft was obtained from America a couple of months ago and is currently used for delivering equipment from China, Chairman of the Board of Airest Erko Kundla said.

--

