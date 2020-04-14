ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Enterprise Estonia maps out country's PPE, disinfectant producers ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Enterprise Estonia.
Enterprise Estonia. Source: ERR
News

Enterprise Estonia has mapped out Estonian producers that currently produce or have the potential to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) and disinfectants.

The website www.eas.ee/isikukaitsevahendid (link in Estonian) highlights the range of products offered by Estonian companies together with contact details so that those interested can contact the manufacturers.

Tanel Rebane, director of Enterprise Estonia's Trade Development Agency, said that the website is designed to bring together supply and demand.

"In addition to the medical sector, which the state is dealing with centrally, demand for PPE and disinfectants has increased in other sectors as well," Rebane noted. "In trade, for example, and why not in industry and elsewhere. It is important for all companies to protect their employees."

He emphasized that when ordering PPE, it is essential to make sure that they meet requirements and, if necessary, to consult the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA).

The consumer and technical watchdog is advising all business-owners and those contacting it for help on a daily basis, and recommends that everyone first read the guide available on the TTJA website (link to PDF, in Estonian), where the most important information is features.

A separate e-mail address, ikv@ttja.ee, has also been created for information and advice.

"We thank all those companies who have helped think with us and are ready to approach things flexibly," Rebane said, adding that other PPE manufacturers can likewise register with Enterprise Estonia.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

enterprise estoniapersonal protective equipment
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:34

Riigikogu committee briefed on regulation compensating first sick days

19:02

Committee chair: No mistakes can be made directing money to those in need

18:27

Government trying to reach workers movement agreement with Finland

17:54

Tallinn uses drones to inform people about coronavirus restrictions

17:31

Ratas: Estonia not leaving emissions trading system

16:56

Pirita district council reject plans for Merivälja pier

16:28

Gallery: Hundreds submit photos to National Museum 'My Parish' contest

15:51

NATO jets intercept four Russian military aircraft in Baltic airspace

15:32

Enterprise Estonia maps out country's PPE, disinfectant producers

14:55

Package sorters kept busy by high volumes of packages

14:29

Spring Storm exercise to be restricted to Central Training Area this year

13:57

Pärnu mayor requests €12 million for new bridge from state budget

13:31

Internal Security Service director: I wouldn't worry about May 9

12:52

Narva Hospital reopens renovated emergency room

12:36

Survey: People perceiving coronavirus as clear threat

12:01

Kuressaare Hospital COVID-19 patients to be transferred to mainland

11:37

State has paid wage compensation for 3,900 Estonian companies

11:06

Russian youth engagement, migration, china flagged in KAPO's 2019 yearbook

10:54

Health Board: Deaths from coronavirus rise to 31

10:10

Hundreds of hectares of forests cut down due to bark beetle

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: