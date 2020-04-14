Enterprise Estonia maps out country's PPE, disinfectant producers

Enterprise Estonia has mapped out Estonian producers that currently produce or have the potential to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) and disinfectants.

The website www.eas.ee/isikukaitsevahendid (link in Estonian) highlights the range of products offered by Estonian companies together with contact details so that those interested can contact the manufacturers.

Tanel Rebane, director of Enterprise Estonia's Trade Development Agency, said that the website is designed to bring together supply and demand.

"In addition to the medical sector, which the state is dealing with centrally, demand for PPE and disinfectants has increased in other sectors as well," Rebane noted. "In trade, for example, and why not in industry and elsewhere. It is important for all companies to protect their employees."

He emphasized that when ordering PPE, it is essential to make sure that they meet requirements and, if necessary, to consult the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA).

The consumer and technical watchdog is advising all business-owners and those contacting it for help on a daily basis, and recommends that everyone first read the guide available on the TTJA website (link to PDF, in Estonian), where the most important information is features.

A separate e-mail address, ikv@ttja.ee, has also been created for information and advice.

"We thank all those companies who have helped think with us and are ready to approach things flexibly," Rebane said, adding that other PPE manufacturers can likewise register with Enterprise Estonia.

