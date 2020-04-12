ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Authority: Masks for sale offer no protection against droplets, still reduce risk ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Protective face masks
Protective face masks Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) has found that the masks of protection level FFP1 for sale in pharmacies since April 8 do not protect against respiratory droplets, but still reduce the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.

According to head of TTJA's technical department Ingrid Teinemaa, the masks are suitable for the ordinary person in order to reduce spreading the disease, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reports.

The authority is also inspecting masks sold in online stores and has asked many sellers to remove misleading information on the properties of the mask.

"The masks for sale now should catch particles three times larger than virus particles. If a virus particle is on a dust particle or a respiratory droplet, it will be caught by the mask and through that we will reduce the dose of possible infection," Teinemaa explained.

"The masks that are now available in pharmacies are in any case better than homemade face masks, as they have undergone testing in labs, their characteristics have been determined and their efficacy is greater," Teinemaa said.

"Hands must be washed before applying a mask and after using it," Teinemaa reminded, adding that masks must be worn properly.

The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority is operating in the administrative area of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and it's main goal is to regulate the market in the fields of market surveillance, construction, communications and consumer protection.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

face maskcoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency measurespersonal protective equipmentprotective masks
