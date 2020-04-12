Crisis staff chief: We managed to avoid the worst-case scenario

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Ragnar Vaiknemets, chief of the Health Board's crisis staff
Ragnar Vaiknemets, chief of the Health Board's crisis staff Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia has probably managed to avoid the exponential spread of the coronavirus, new cases are emerging from broader and more targeted testing, Health Board crisis staff chief Ragnar Vaiknemets says.

"We have managed to avoid the worst-case scenario, where the curve turns sharply upward, but it is still too early to celebrate victory. The chart is continuing to rise even though it is sightly better than we feared," Vaiknemets told "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Sunday.

Most new cases result from mass testing in care facilites and testing front line workers, but also the number of tests carried out has risen, he said.

According to him, infections are going down because people are staying at home and following the 2+2 and hygiene requirements. "The number of hospitalizations have risen but we have to remember that those patients were infected a week or two weeks ago. It is logical that a certain percent of them are now hospitalized," Vaiknemets said.

Vaiknemets said that the masks ordered by the Health Board or delivered with the help of public administration minister Jaak Aab's (Center) team are in accordance with all requirements. "A distinction must be made between the masks procured by the state and those ordered by the private sector. We can take responsibility for the masks we ordered - they are in accordance with requirements and health professionals can wear them."

Editor: Anders Nõmm

health boardragnar vaiknemetscoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus cases in estoniacoronavirus emergency measures
