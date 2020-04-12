Health Board: Coronavirus spread not receding yet

The spread of COVID-19 coronavirus has yet to abate, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Easter Saturday. The board also cautioned against a lapse in discipline in adhering to emergency situation restrictions as the spring weather, longer days and public holidays arrive.

"One good thing is that we have been able to act responsibly as society, and keep the spread of the virus relatively low compared with many other countries," said the Heatlh Board's north region head Ester Öpik at a press conference on Saturday, BNS reports.

The virus has not started to recede, however, with it the duty of all in society to think carefully about their actions, to protect both their and others' health and well-being, Öpik went on. The Estonian healthcare system is continuing to work at full tilt, she added.

"If anyone needs assistance during the holiday period, the health care system is working to the full extent. And a call can always be made to the family doctor helpline at 1220, where there are options get a referral to an on-duty family doctor if necessary, i.e. when an individual's own family doctor cannot be reached," Opik continued.

Öpik also extended on behalf of the entire Health Board's gratitude to all medical workers, whose selfless actions have helped to contain the spread of the infection, she said.

