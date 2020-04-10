Health Board: Rate of new coronavirus cases to start falling by month end

Late April is the time period by which the peak of new coronavirus infections recorded daily in Estonia should have passed, according to the Health Board's (Terviseamet) Ragnar Vaiknemets.

The statistics show a decline in proportion of positive tests from among those tested – for instance Thursday's 51 positive cases out of 1,471 tests represented a 3.5 percent positive rate, compared with an overall 5 percent rate since tests started at the end of January. This has to be set against other factors, including that the number of tests conducted per day has increased more than ten-fold since early march, as well as some areas such as Ida-Viru County being previously barely touched by the virus, now seeing a rise in positive cases.

Ragnar Vaiknemets also noted that according to the Word Health Organization (WHO), Europe as a whole has likewise yet to peak in new infections, with the virus only estimated to be close to passing its peak in Italy, one of the earliest severely hit countries in Europe and the worst hit country worldwide by the coronavirus to date.

"We will likely bump the curve from mid-April, or towards the end of the month," Vaiknemets went on, according to BNS.

Vaiknemets also urged residents of Estonia to continue to adhere to the restrictions established as part of the emergency situation, and said that the country's coronavirus testing ability is currently among the best in the world.

"Our testing ability per one million residents is excellent. To date, 27,883 people have been tested and 5 percent have proved positive," he said.

