Health Board: 24 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, three more deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Contamination warning at North Estonia Medical Center (PERH).
Contamination warning at North Estonia Medical Center (PERH). Source: Aivar Kullamaa/PERH
Three more people have died due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in Estonia in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Monday, bringing the total to 28. Twenty-four new positive tests were recorded and the total number of positive cases diagnosed in Estonia is now 1,332.

The three patients to die of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours were a 59-year-old man who had been on a ventilator at Ida-Viru Central Hospital and a 75-year-old woman being treated at Kuressaare Hospital in Saaremaa.

The third was an 85-year-old woman at Südamekodu care home in Saaremaa, which was announced at the Health Board's midday press conference and was not included in the original announcement at 10 a.m.

A total of 28 people in Estonia have died due to the disease.

Over the past 24 hours, a total of 416 coronavirus test samples were analyzed in Estonia of which positive 24, or 5.8 percent, were positive.

As of Monday morning, a total of 157 people are hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, nine of whom are currently on ventilators. 102 people have been released from the hospital.

According to population register data, the past day's newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 were registered in Saare County (9 cases), Harju County (5) and Pärnu County (3), with two cases each also diagnosed in Tartu and Rapla Counties and one case diagnosed in Valga County.

The highest number of cases (11 percent) remain represented by the 55-59 age group, followed by the 45-49 (10 percent) and 50-54 (10 percent) age groups.

A total of 30,764 coronavirus tests have been administered in Estonia, 1,332, or 4.3 percent, of which have tested positive.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

health boardcoronaviruscovid-19coronavirus in estonia
