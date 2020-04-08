ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Health Board: Three more deaths due to coronavirus, 37 new cases

Coronavirus testing.
Coronavirus testing. Source: ERR
Three more people have died in the last 24 hours due to the coronavirus, the Health Board said on Wednesday morning. The total number of cases is now 1,185.

Between 7 a.m. April 7 and 7 a.m. April 8, a total of 1,277 tests were carried out across Estonia and 37 positive results, 3 percent, were recorded.

A 92-year-old woman who was receiving treatment at West Tallinn Central Hosptial died. The two other patients who passed away, a 73-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, were being treated at Kuressaare Hospital in Saaremaa.

In total, 24 people have died in Estonia after contracting COVID-19.

As of Wednesday morning, 139 people are being treated in hospital and 11 are using ventilators. 72 people have recovered enough to be discharged from hospital.

Most new cases of coronavirus were reported in Harju County (20), Tartu County (6) and Saare County (3). Two each were diagnosed in Ida-Viru, Järva and Võru counties. One positive diagnosis was recorded in Pärnu County and one unknown.

Since January 31, a total of 24,813 tests have been carried out in Estonia, of which 1,185 or 5 percent have been positive. 

When this is broken down by counties 37 percent of the positive answers are from Saare County and 32 percent from Harju County, while Ida-Viru, Tartu and Võru County all have 6 percent of the positive cases.

In the age groups, 26 percent of the positive results have been among the over 65s.

On Tuesday, the Health Board reported two deaths, 42 new cases and 130 people were being treated in hospital. In the last two days Harju has overtaken Saare County as having the majority of new cases diagnosed. Ida-Viru County is experiencing an increase in cases.

The above map shows how many people have tested positive in each county and was made by koroonakaart.ee.

Health Board changes testing strategy

Starting today, family doctors can refer all people with symptoms suggestive of coronavirus for testing, regardless of age and underlying health issues, the Health Board said.

People must first contact their doctor to get a test. The doctor will assess each case individually.

The aim of updating the testing strategy is to get a clearer and more accurate overview of the spread of coronavirus in Estonia. 

Editor: Helen Wright

health boardcoronaviruscovid-19
