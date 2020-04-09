Health Board: 23 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
SARS-CoV-2.
SARS-CoV-2. Source: Pixabay.
The Health Board reported on Thursday morning 23 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours. The new number of total cases is 1,207.

Between 7 a.m. April 8 and 7 a.m. April 9, a total of 1,609 tests were analyzed in Estonia.

The majority of new cases were reported in Saare County (10) and Harju County (5). Three cases were recorded each in Ida-Viru County and Pärnu County, and one each in Põlva County and Viljandi County.

As of Thursday morning, 134 people in Estonia are being treated in hospital due to the coronavirus, nine of whom are using ventilators. 83 people have been discharged from hospitals. 

No new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last day, and in total 24 people have died after contracting the virus in Estonia.

A total of 26,416 tests have been performed in Estonia since January 31, of which 1,207 or 5 percent have tested positive. 

Yesterday the Health Board reported 37 new cases and three deaths (one from April 6 which was reported later) in the previous 24 hour period. 139 people were being treated in hospital, 11 were using ventilators and 72 people had recovered.

Today's figures show fewer people are being treated in hospital, using ventilators and a decline in positive test results.

Health Board changes testing strategy

Starting from Wednesday, family physicians will be able to refer all people with coronavirus symptoms for testing, regardless of their age and associated diseases.

No changes are made in the arrangements of testing, people must first contact the family physician, who will decide whether testing is needed and then refer the patient, if necessary.

The doctor will assess each case individually. The purpose of the renewal of the testing strategy is to obtain a more accurate epidemiological overview of the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in Estonia in order to assess more precisely the current interventions and plan further actions. When the situation changes, the test principles will be reviewed again.

-- 

Editor: Helen Wright

health boardcoronaviruscovid-19
