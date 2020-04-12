Health Board: One more death due to coronavirus, five new cases

Five new COVID-19 coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of positive cases in the country so far to 1,309, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. An elderly woman died, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease in Estonia to 25.

A total of 899 tests were carried out across Estonia and 5 positive results, 0.56 percent, were recorded in past 24 hours, Health Board says. 30,349 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Estonia since January 31, with 4.31 percent (1,309) testing positive.

An 83-year-old woman, resident of Alutaguse care center, died. In total, 25 people have died in Estonia after contracting COVID-19.

As of Sunday morning, 153 people are being treated in hospital and 11 are using ventilators. 98 people have recovered enough to be discharged from hospital.

The Health Board said the new cases will not be broken down by counties due to the low number of positive cases.

The Health Board updated its testing strategy recently; as of April 8, family doctors were given the right to refer all people with coronavirus symptoms, regardless of age or co-morbidities, to testing, in cases of reasonable doubt.

In case of illness, you should contact your family doctor, who will decide on the need for testing and, if necessary, refer you to a test center.

Doctors will assess each individual case individually.

The aim of the updated testing methodology is to obtain a more accurate epidemiological overview of the prevalence of coronavirus in Estonia, which will also help with future planning. Testing parameters will be subject to review going forward.

--

