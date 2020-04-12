ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Health Board: One more death due to coronavirus, five new cases ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Alutaguse Care Home
Alutaguse Care Home Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Five new COVID-19 coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of positive cases in the country so far to 1,309, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. An elderly woman died, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease in Estonia to 25.

A total of 899 tests were carried out across Estonia and 5 positive results, 0.56 percent, were recorded in past 24 hours, Health Board says. 30,349 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Estonia since January 31, with 4.31 percent (1,309) testing positive.

An 83-year-old woman, resident of Alutaguse care center, died. In total, 25 people have died in Estonia after contracting COVID-19.

As of Sunday morning, 153 people are being treated in hospital and 11 are using ventilators. 98 people have recovered enough to be discharged from hospital.

The Health Board said the new cases will not be broken down by counties due to the low number of positive cases.

 

 

The Health Board updated its testing strategy recently; as of April 8, family doctors were given the right to refer all people with coronavirus symptoms, regardless of age or co-morbidities, to testing, in cases of reasonable doubt.

In case of illness, you should contact your family doctor, who will decide on the need for testing and, if necessary, refer you to a test center.

Doctors will assess each individual case individually. 

The aim of the updated testing methodology is to obtain a more accurate epidemiological overview of the prevalence of coronavirus in Estonia, which will also help with future planning. Testing parameters will be subject to review going forward.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

health boardcoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus cases in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Easter online
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:32

Crisis staff chief: We managed to avoid the worst-case scenario

13:49

NT head coach: Estonian basketball has to find own way, not copy Lithuania

13:03

Crowdfunding campaign launched for financing of solar park construction

12:16

Health Board: One more death due to coronavirus, five new cases

12:16

Lemmit Kaplinski: Of the crisis, pulp mill and oil plant

11:32

Estonian athlete quarantined in France: We need a form to leave house

10:53

Estonian Club of Rome chapter: Crisis creates circular economy opportunity

10:15

Archbishop Viilma: Interest in online worship services high

09:27

Authority: Masks for sale offer no protection against droplets, still reduce risk

08:05

Health Board: Coronavirus spread not receding yet

11.04

Survey: Over 90 percent of citizens support continued COVID-19 restrictions

11.04

Rescue Board: Over 300 forest and other fires recorded in past week

11.04

Kuivastu port quiet during Easter vacation due to coronavirus restrictions

11.04

SEB analyst: Markets buoyancy likely a false dawn

11.04

Center Q1 2020 donations unchanged on previous quarter, Isamaa's down

11.04

Coronavirus situation pushes Good Friday cross-bearing processions online

11.04

Bolt founder Martin Villig: Estonian startups must be able to access relief

11.04

Donations to essential services to be tax-exempt through crisis

11.04

Police take to drones to enforce 2+2 coronavirus rule

11.04

46 new coronavirus cases in Estonia confirmed Saturday

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: