46 new coronavirus cases in Estonia confirmed Saturday

Forty-six new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus have been confirmed in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said Saturday morning, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Estonia to 1,304 to date. Six more people have been hospitalized due to the virus, and no deaths have been reported. The overall proportion of those testing positive has dropped from five to 4 percent.

Coronavirus facts as of April 11 (Source: Health Board):

146 people require hospitalization as of Saturday morning.

11 of those hospitalized are on ventilators.

46 new cases in past 24 hours.

new cases in past 24 hours. Of the new cases, most were in Saaremaa ( 25 ) and Harju County ( 12 ), with Ida-Viru County ( 5 ) next. Võru County had two more cases, and Pärnu County got one more recorded COVID-19 case. The location of one case (compiled from the population register) was unknown at the time of writing.

24 people have died from coronavirus-related causes in Estonia so far.

29,456 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Estonia since January 31, with 4 percent (1,304) testing positive.

93 people with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital to date.

1,574 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, 3 percent testing positive.

The Health Board updated its testing strategy recently; as of April 8, family doctors were given the right to refer all people with coronavirus symptoms, regardless of age or co-morbidities, to testing, in cases of reasonable doubt.

In case of illness, you should contact your family doctor, who will decide on the need for testing and, if necessary, refer you to a test center.

Doctors will assess each individual case individually.

The aim of the updated testing methodology is to obtain a more accurate epidemiological overview of the prevalence of coronavirus in Estonia, which will also help with future planning. Testing parameters will be subject to review going forward.

