ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

46 new coronavirus cases in Estonia confirmed Saturday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
COVID-19 testing kits.
COVID-19 testing kits. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Forty-six new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus have been confirmed in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said Saturday morning, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Estonia to 1,304 to date. Six more people have been hospitalized due to the virus, and no deaths have been reported. The overall proportion of those testing positive has dropped from five to 4 percent.

Coronavirus facts as of April 11 (Source: Health Board):

  • 146 people require hospitalization as of Saturday morning.
  • 11 of those hospitalized are on ventilators.
  • 46 new cases in past 24 hours.
  • Of the new cases, most were in Saaremaa (25) and Harju County (12), with Ida-Viru County (5) next. Võru County had two more cases, and Pärnu County got one more recorded COVID-19 case. The location of one case (compiled from the population register) was unknown at the time of writing.
  • 24 people have died from coronavirus-related causes in Estonia so far.
  • 29,456 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Estonia since January 31, with 4 percent (1,304) testing positive.
  • 93 people with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital to date.
  • 1,574 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, 3 percent testing positive.

The Health Board updated its testing strategy recently; as of April 8, family doctors were given the right to refer all people with coronavirus symptoms, regardless of age or co-morbidities, to testing, in cases of reasonable doubt.

 In case of illness, you should contact your family doctor, who will decide on the need for testing and, if necessary, refer you to a test center.

Doctors will assess each individual case individually. 

The aim of the updated testing methodology is to obtain a more accurate epidemiological overview of the prevalence of coronavirus in Estonia, which will also help with future planning. Testing parameters will be subject to review going forward.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

health boardcoronaviruscoronavirus effects on economycoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency meaasures
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Easter online
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:37

Police take to drones to enforce 2+2 coronavirus rule

11:21

46 new coronavirus cases in Estonia confirmed Saturday

10:32

Finland now closed to passenger ferries from Estonia

09:18

Party donations: SDE and EKRE double on previous quarter, Reform falls

08:51

Saturday starts of clear and warm, cloudy and rainy later

07:46

Tax revenues for first two months of 2020 down 2.3 percent on year

07:28

Russian Orthodox leader in airborne attempt to ward off COVID-19

10.04

Health Board: Rate of new coronavirus cases to start falling by month end

10.04

Sixteen Tartu County social center users and staff test COVID-19 positive

10.04

Finance committee chair: Bolt must look in mirror before requesting bailout

10.04

Finland closed to ferry passengers from Saturday

10.04

UN Security Council hosts Estonia-initiated coronavirus security discussion

10.04

Harju County mineral resources thematic plan gets governmental nod

10.04

51 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Estonia

10.04

Tallinn's Radisson Blu hotel hosts emergency staff during COVID-19 crisis

10.04

Art academy restoration work reveals rare Baroque religious painting

10.04

Toidupank gets three new vans, boosting work in provincial Estonia

10.04

Health Board advises 2+2 rule should be kept during easter weekend

10.04

Coronavirus personal data legal amend struck down

10.04

Estonian theaters lit green to respect those struggling with COVID crisis

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: