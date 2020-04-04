ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Three million protective masks to be delivered to Estonia on Sunday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

BNS
Shoppers waiting to enter a Rimi supermarket in Haabersti, some of them wearing protective masks.
Shoppers waiting to enter a Rimi supermarket in Haabersti, some of them wearing protective masks. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The first major batch of personal protective equipment (PPE) bought under a procurement handled jointly by the companies Magnum and Semetron, which includes three million protective masks, is to arrive in Estonia on Sunday. The masks are to be delivered to pharmacies next week.

Most of the masks will be made available to retail buyers at pharmacies.

Magnum called on residents to be sensible and not stock up on masks in too big amounts, stressing that emergency situation rules imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus must be observed both within and outside of pharmacies.

Magnum CEO Ahti Kallikorm said that they are keeping their fingers crossed that the delivery arrives as expected.

"We expect it to be possible for Estonian residents to obtain masks at pharmacies in the first half of next week," Kallikorm said. "It's very important to understand that while the long-awaited masks will arrive in pharmacies, amid the bustle of acquiring the masks, people should not forget about keeping themselves safe. Dear people please remember that emergency situation rules, including the requirement to keep a distance of at least two meters from others, apply inside pharmacies as well as outside of them."

He added that Magnum is also working with shopping centers to ensure abidance by these requirements.

Masks can also be ordered contactless via e-pharmacies. In order to ensure that masks remain available to as many people as possible until the arrival of the next shipment, masks will be rationed in retail to one package of 50 masks per buyer.

The recommended retail price for the batch of masks in question is less than 70 cents per mask, however final pricing decisions will be left up to retailers.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

coronaviruscovid-19coronavirus in estoniapersonal protective equipment
