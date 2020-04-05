Three Pärnu Maxima employees diagnosed with coronavirus

Supermarket chain Maxima had all the employees of its Pärnu supermarket tested for the coronavirus after one of them reported having tested positive for COVID-19. The shop was disinfected and opened with a new shift of employees. Of the 143 people tested, three more were found to have contracted the virus, the company reported.

CEO of Maxima Eesti OÜ Edvinas Volkas said Pärnu Maxima XXX was closed to ensure people's safety on Saturday and will be reopened on Sunday. Renters' premises were also disinfected.

"Clients are served only by employees who have tested negative for the virus," Volkas said in a press release

--

