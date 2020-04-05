Two people died of the coronavirus in Estonia over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from COVID-19 to 15. Another 17 people have been hospitalized, with 130 people now being treated in hospitals.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,192 COVID-19 tests were analyzed in Estonia, of which 5 percent or 63 turned out positive. Data from the population register suggests Saaremaa saw the biggest number of new cases (23), followed by Ida-Viru County (16) and Harju County (12).

A 73-year-old man being treated at the North Estonia Medical Center (PERH) and an 81-year-old man at the Kuressaare Hospital died of COVID-19 during the period. The disease has claimed a total of 15 lives in Estonia.

Seventeen people need intensive care, while 62 COVID-19 patients have been discharged.

A total of 21,004 tests have been administered in Estonia, 1,097 or 5 percent of which have been positive.

Head of the Health Board's emergency medicine department Martin Kadai said it is possible the actual number of cases in Estonia is around 10,000.

"If this is the case, we have managed to confirm 10 percent of all cases. It's frightening on the one hand, while, on the other, the relative number of severe cases of this disease would be far more modest than we regard it to be today were that the situation," Kadai told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

He added that the state is running out of options for restricting people's movement in Saaremaa.

Last week in figures

- Saturday: 113 hospitalized, 20 on assisted breathing, 13 deceased, 5.3 percent of all tests positive, 7.2 percent of new tests positive

- Friday: 90 hospitalized, 16 on assisted breathing, 12 deceased, 5.2 percent of all tests positive, 4.1 percent of new tests positive

- Thursday: 85 hospitalized, 16 on assisted breathing, 11 deceased, 5.5 percent of all tests positive, 5.8 percent of new tests positive

- Wednesday: 95 hospitalized, 15 on assisted breathing, 5 deceased, 5.4 percent of all tests positive, 3.2 percent of new tests positive

- Tuesday: 91 hospitalized, 13 on assisted breathing, 4 deceased, 6 percent of all tests positive, 2.6 percent of new tests positive

- Monday: 56 hospitalized, 10 on assisted breathing, 3 deceased, 6.4 percent of all tests positive, 4.2 percent of new tests positive

--

