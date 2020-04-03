ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

New restriction: 2+2 rule applies in stores, disinfectant must be available ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News, ERR
Hand sanitizer.
Hand sanitizer. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

From Saturday, all stores and service points must calculate how many shoppers can fit inside their premises so they can follow the 2 + 2 movement restriction rule, an order signed by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas stated. Stores must also provide disinfectants for shoppers to use.

To meet the 2 + 2 rule, stores should be visited by people on their alone or in pairs while keeping a distance of at least 2 meters from other customers.

Store owners must now calculate the number of customers they can have in their store at one time according to the area of ​​the store in order to comply with the 2 + 2 rule. 

The restrictions will take effect on April 4.

The purpose of the restriction is to reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in stores and public places.

Shops, post offices, pharmacies and telecommunications companies must ensure that people waiting outside the entrance follow the 2 + 2 rule and that there are no queues where people stand together closely. 

In order to prevent the further spread of the virus, disinfectants must be available in all premises. Otherwise, customers are not allowed to enter or stay in the store.

The order changes the requirement for the location of the disinfectant, which must currently be located at the entrance to the store. 

From now on, the owner can place them where the disinfectant is most needed. It is important that customers are clearly informed where the disinfectant is located. Otherwise, the customer must not enter the store.

These measures shall remain in force until such time as this arrangement is amended and their necessity shall be assessed every two weeks at the latest.

The government's full statement can be read here in English.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

coronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
00:32

New restriction: Stricter rules for care homes introduced

03.04

New restriction: 2+2 rule applies in stores, disinfectant must be available

03.04

€15 million in supplementary budget for high-speed internet in rural areas

03.04

More than 60 Estonians trying to return from abroad

03.04

University of Tartu invites people to take part in coronavirus study

03.04

Tallinn Airport sees 55 percent drop in March passenger numbers

03.04

Interview: Kuressaare Hospital's medical chief Edward Laane

03.04

More than 2,500 people registered as unemployed this week

03.04

'Disco Elysium' triumphs at the BAFTA Games Awards

03.04

Estonian sports to receive €3 million aid package from state

03.04

Sports coaches will not receive state support after coronavirus job losses

03.04

Health Board starts Prangli island medical brigade

03.04

Estonia contributing to new EU Libya mission

03.04

Head of EAS: Even a strong fish cannot live for two hours in the sun

03.04

Statistics Estonia: Mobility has decreased during the emergency situation

03.04

Weapons permit validity to be extended through end of emergency situation

03.04

More digital solutions can be used in criminal proceedings

03.04

Did you write it correctly? The text for this year's e-dictation exercise

03.04

Health Board: Coronavirus cases to reach peak by end of next week

03.04

ETV will broadcast special program to replace Eurovision Song Contest

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: