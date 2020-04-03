New restriction: 2+2 rule applies in stores, disinfectant must be available

From Saturday, all stores and service points must calculate how many shoppers can fit inside their premises so they can follow the 2 + 2 movement restriction rule, an order signed by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas stated. Stores must also provide disinfectants for shoppers to use.

To meet the 2 + 2 rule, stores should be visited by people on their alone or in pairs while keeping a distance of at least 2 meters from other customers.

Store owners must now calculate the number of customers they can have in their store at one time according to the area of ​​the store in order to comply with the 2 + 2 rule.

The restrictions will take effect on April 4.

The purpose of the restriction is to reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in stores and public places.

Shops, post offices, pharmacies and telecommunications companies must ensure that people waiting outside the entrance follow the 2 + 2 rule and that there are no queues where people stand together closely.

In order to prevent the further spread of the virus, disinfectants must be available in all premises. Otherwise, customers are not allowed to enter or stay in the store.

The order changes the requirement for the location of the disinfectant, which must currently be located at the entrance to the store.

From now on, the owner can place them where the disinfectant is most needed. It is important that customers are clearly informed where the disinfectant is located. Otherwise, the customer must not enter the store.

These measures shall remain in force until such time as this arrangement is amended and their necessity shall be assessed every two weeks at the latest.

The government's full statement can be read here in English.

