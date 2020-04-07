ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Police chief: 25 people punished for not sticking to restrictions ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
PPA Director General Elmar Vaher.
PPA Director General Elmar Vaher. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The police have launched misdemeanor proceedings against 25 people who did not obey police officers' orders to stick to the 2+2 rule, Police and Border Guard Boad (PPA) Director General Elmar Vaher said. Under the 2+2 rule, no more than two people may be out together and must maintain a distance of at least 2 meters from other people.

Speaking at a press conference at the Ministry of the Interior on Tuesday, Vaher said that the police's goal is to prevent anything that could promote the transmission of the novel coronavirus, and in order to do so, they have increased the number of police patrols from 90 to 130. On Tuesday, however, which was sunny and particularly warm, a total of 200 patrols were out on Estonia's streets and roads.

According to the police chief, the majority of people are following the rules and acting reasonably, but police have had to use force in a few isolated incidents. "We have punished 25 people with misdemeanor proceedings that clearly did not understand how to follow this requirement, acted aggressively and resisted police officers' orders," he said. "We have imposed penalty payments on three people."

Police have also issued precepts over non-compliance with 2+2 requirements on 69 occasions.

A total of 5,600 people are currently required to be under mandatory two-week quarantine in Estonia at the moment, all of which have been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) or arrived home from abroad.

Police have made 360 housecalls and 12,000 phone calls to ensure compliance with quarantine orders.

"We have generally discovered that people are following requirements and are being responsible," Vaher said. "We have issued precepts 22 times. We have also issued penalty payments on two occasions — of €500 and €2,000."

Police have also identified 50 people who cannot cope with their daily activities and need local government assistance with the purchase and transport of groceries and medicines, for example; local governments have been informed about these people.

Vaher said that eight members of the PPA have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

He noted that the police have appointed 500 police officers to reserves, with officers switching out every two weeks, and that a majority of them are working from home.

According to Vaher, the PPA goes through more than 8,000 protective masks per day, and that critical reserves of masks are currently guaranteed through April 12.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

police and border guard boardcoronaviruscovid-19coronavirus in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:47

Central bank allocates €18.9 million of profit to state budget

20:31

Police chief: 25 people punished for not sticking to restrictions

20:14

Five Narva care home residents re-test negative for coronavirus

19:58

April 7 heat record broken in Jõgeva County

19:27

Tallinn's kindergartens to remain open, following precautionary measures

19:05

Government to discuss partially reopening schools

18:41

Mart Helme: Bonuses for state agency heads were for last year's work

18:13

Helme: Estonia doesn't support coronabonds, but should take out loans

18:02

Top military doctor: Health board changing coronavirus testing criteria

17:41

More than a million masks arrive in Estonia from China

16:29

Foreign workers in agriculture can stay in Estonia for the time being

16:09

Martin Kadai on why Saaremaa is special, death statistics and restrictions

15:39

Lutsar: No decision on emergency situation length before Orthodox Easter

15:13

Kaljulaid discusses coronavirus crisis with President of Finland

14:51

Health Board recommends additional movement restrictions for Hiiumaa

14:32

Tickets being sold for May entertainment events despite emergency situation

14:14

Special care home residents have adapted better to isolation

13:49

Hospitals receive guidelines for catastrophe situation operations

13:29

EKFL say housing prices will drop, warn of hostile takeovers

13:12

Wage support sought for over 10,000 employees on first day of scheme

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: