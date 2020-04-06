ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Police issuing coronavirus restrictions warnings, including in playgrounds ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
PPA car (photo is illustrative).
PPA car (photo is illustrative). Source: ERR
News

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) in Tallinn has been busy issuing warnings, precepts and even fines to those who transgress restrictions on public movement initiated by the government in its coronavirus emergency situation. Incidents have taken place in private, as well as public places.

PPA personnel have had to approach families with children on public playgrounds. While immediate families are permitted to accompany each other in public, public playgrounds, including those in high-density residential areas, plus sports fields, have been off-limits for some weeks, and are often taped-off.

The usual process is to issue a warning for first-time offenders, the PPA told ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" Sunday night, with a written precept issued to recidivists as a follow-up.

Kalle Kitsing of the PPA's East Harju County department, said that if the precept does not have its desired effect, a fine will follow. Kitising said the majority of people are aware of and comply with the rules, but challenges have also had to be made to private parties away from public areas, sometimes twinned with noise regulations considerations.

"There have been situations where there are violations of nighttime noise regulations, where many people congregate, drink alcohol, and listen to music. They have been told that although this is not a public place, it is not wise to be together in this way.  Generally then people understand, turn the music down, and disperse," Kitsing told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Other warnings have had to be issued in response to quarantine violations. All those displaying coronavirus symptoms must self-quarantine at home for 14 days, as must those they live with, and anyone who has returned from an at-risk area in the past 14 days.

The PPA also has the power to inspect stores, which since Saturday have been supposed to enforce a 2+2 rule inside a store – which in some cases necessitates smaller stores permitting only two people in at a time – and check the availability of hand disinfectant at entrances and exits. This also applies to post offices and any service centers still open to the public.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ppacoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency meaasurescoronavirus cases in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:17

Israeli company to use Enefit technology to build oil plant

11:57

New car sales in Estonia dropped by a quarter in March

11:39

Manger of hospital treatment at Kuressaare hospital: Situation is calmer

11:24

Coronavirus supplementary budget faces first Riigikogu reading Monday

11:04

Four more coronavirus deaths in Estonia, 11 new cases

10:52

No regrets for emergency medical chief: It's an interesting job

10:39

Barge berth theme park to be built on banks of Emajõgi river

10:22

Passenger ferries still running to Finland despite planned entry bar

10:04

New Tallink vessel laying-down ceremony in Finland to be broadcast online

09:48

Crisis major blow for Estonian tennis centers

09:26

Speed limit raised to 110 km/h on larger highways from Monday

08:57

Police issuing coronavirus restrictions warnings, including in playgrounds

08:28

Electricity prices low, oil shale generation still in doldrums

08:02

Coronavirus emergency situation puts weddings and divorces on hold

07:37

Warm weather brings weekend crowds to nature spots despite restrictions

05.04

Prime minister: We are unfortunately still in coronavirus deepening phase

05.04

Tanel Talve: Public transport restart

05.04

MEP: Estonia should raise issue of Taiwan's inclusion in WHO

05.04

Scientists: Estonia's virus peak will be long and flat

05.04

Ilves: Ensuring survival of the Estonian people more important than economy

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: