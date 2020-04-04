Confirmed coronavirus cases total 1,018, death toll rises to 13

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
PERH staff and facilities during the emergency situation.
PERH staff and facilities during the emergency situation. Source: Aivar Kullamaa/PERH
In the past 24 hours, one person in Estonia died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to the virus to 13. An additional 23 people were hospitalized, bringing the total number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus disease to 113.

In the past 24 hours, 810 COVID-19 virus tests were analyzed in Estonia, 58 of which (7.2 percent) came back positive, the Health Board announced on Saturday.

According to population register data, the greatest number of new cases were confirmed in Saare County (36), Harju County (9), Ida-Viru County (4), Tartu County (2) and Pärnu County (2). One case each was also confirmed in Jõgeva, Lääne-Viru, Valga and Viljandi Counties, and one diagnosed patient's data is still in the process of being confirmed.

A total of 19,091 coronavirus tests have been done in Estonia, 1,018, or 5 percent, of which have come back positive.

As of April 4, a total of 113 patients require hospitalization due to the novel coronavirus, 20 patients are currently on ventilators, and 59 patients have been released. 13 people have died from the coronavirus disease.

According to test results, most cases have been confirmed in the 45-49 age group (11 percent), the 50-54 age group (10 percent) and the 55-59 age group (10 percent).

Currently equipped to test for the COVID-19 virus are Health Board, Tartu University Hospital (TÜK), SYNLAB, North Estonia Medical Center (PERH), Ida-Viru Central Hospital, Pärnu Hospital and East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITK) labs.

Click here for more information regarding the coronavirus and Health Board recommendations for how to avoid spreading the disease.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

health boardcoronaviruscovid-19coronavirus in estonia
