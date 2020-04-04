ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ministry: Most Estonians wishing to return from abroad have safely arrived ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) participating in a video conference call with fellow EU foreign ministers. April 3, 2020.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) participating in a video conference call with fellow EU foreign ministers. April 3, 2020. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr
News

Speaking at a video press conference on Friday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) and Tiina Kallasmaa, director of the Consular Assistance Division of the Foreign Ministry, provided an overview of efforts to help Estonians return home, noting that nearly all Estonians wishing to return from abroad have already safely arrived.

"The peak of the consular crisis is behind us: the nearly 3,000 people who contacted us have returned home over the past weeks," Reinsalu said according to a ministry press release. "This means that almost all permanent residents of Estonia who were abroad and wanted to return home have done so by now. According to our information, there are still 61 people in need of transport. The Foreign Ministry and our foreign representations are continuing to communicate with them individually."

According to Reinsalu, the country is entering a period in which returning to Estonia is very complicated due to suspended transport links and quarantine rules, and it is likely to become even more difficult.

"We do not know how long this will last; however, we should allow for a significant reduction in travel options until at least mid-May or longer," he warned.

The foreign minister stressed that Estonia's borders would remain open to Estonian citizens and permanent residents. However, in light of travel options that have become increasingly scarce and the spread of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is asking everyone to seriously consider whether traveling is essential, particularly among groups more at risk of the virus.

Should anyone choose to remain abroad, they must follow the instructions of local authorities and ensure that they do not breach the terms of their visa or any other conditions for being in the country where they are located during the ongoing emergency.

Kallasmaa emphasized that the Foreign Ministry would continue to help people in need of assistance abroad, including those who need help due to the coronavirus — for example, if the situation changes suddenly in their current location.

"Our 24-hour helpline, +372 5301 9999, remains operational, and naturally you can also contact our embassies," Kallasmaa said. "You should also remain in touch with travel agencies and transport companies."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of foreign affairscoronaviruscovid-19coronavirus in estoniaemergency situation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
10:14

Ministry: Most Estonians wishing to return from abroad have safely arrived

09:02

Government to decide on mass testing early next week

08:39

Google stats: Estonians' movements significantly affected by coronavirus

00:32

New restriction: Stricter rules for care homes introduced

03.04

New restriction: 2+2 rule applies in stores, disinfectant must be available

03.04

€15 million in supplementary budget for high-speed internet in rural areas

03.04

More than 60 Estonians trying to return from abroad

03.04

University of Tartu invites people to take part in coronavirus study

03.04

Tallinn Airport sees 55 percent drop in March passenger numbers

03.04

Interview: Kuressaare Hospital's medical chief Edward Laane

03.04

More than 2,500 people registered as unemployed this week

03.04

'Disco Elysium' triumphs at the BAFTA Games Awards

03.04

Estonian sports to receive €3 million aid package from state

03.04

Sports coaches will not receive state support after coronavirus job losses

03.04

Health Board starts Prangli island medical brigade

03.04

Estonia contributing to new EU Libya mission

03.04

Head of EAS: Even a strong fish cannot live for two hours in the sun

03.04

Statistics Estonia: Mobility has decreased during the emergency situation

03.04

Weapons permit validity to be extended through end of emergency situation

03.04

More digital solutions can be used in criminal proceedings

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: