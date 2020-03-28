ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

More than 200 Estonians seeking help to return ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
A plane at Tallinn Airport.
A plane at Tallinn Airport. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

More than 2,000 people have been helped by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to return to Estonia and a further 266 are seeking assistance, the foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said on Saturday.

As a rule, there will be no scheduled flights from next week and the opportunities for Estonians to return home have narrowed so considerably that next week may be their last chance, Reinsalu said at a press conference.

The ministry estimates that travel restrictions will last for at least another month and a half. Reinsalu told people abroad to contact their closest Estonian Embassy or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to find a solution to return to Estonia.

The majority of Estonians needing help to return are in Australia (43 people), the Bahamas (30 people), Indonesia (17 people), Spain (15 people), New Zealand (11 people) and Georgia (15 people).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has a 24-hour emergency telephone number at (+372) 5301 9999, through which the ministry provides information on existing flights to those in need.

The latest travel information, from March 27, can be found here.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website, in English, is here.

However, if a person chooses to remain abroad for the duration of the emergency situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will instruct them to follow the conditions of their stay carefully and to contact the Ministry or the Embassy if they have any questions.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

ministry of foreign affairsurmas reinsalucoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:20

EOC president: Sports sector needs crisis assistance from state

16:46

More than 200 Estonians seeking help to return

16:10

Kaljulaid urges residents to stay at home

15:46

Reinsalu: Rights guaranteed by the ECHR can be restricted in an emergency

15:15

Saaremaa to get additional health workers and medical supplies

14:45

Põlluaas: Riigikogu will not discuss supplementary budget next week

14:11

Valga municipality council elects new leader

13:42

Estonia to send special operations unit to Mali

13:12

Top Estonian basketball team releases all players, facing disbandment

12:42

Dismissed TÜK clinic chairman: Decision made at the wrong time

12:13

NATO Battle Group continues to operate despite emergency situation rules

11:52

Health Board: 70 new cases diagnosed

11:10

Starship Technologies lays off large number of employees

10:34

Defense forces disagree with claims Russia is suspending military exercises

10:06

Clocks go forward in Estonia on Sunday

09:35

Credit rating agency Fitch affirms Estonia's long-term rating at AA-

09:05

Survey: Public making more effort to stop coronavirus spreading

08:41

Health Board: 25 people test positive for coronavirus in Saaremaa care home

27.03

Number of layoff notices on rise, aid measure won't help tourism sector

27.03

Tartu launches hard-hitting ads encouraging people to stay home

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: