More than 200 Estonians seeking help to return

More than 2,000 people have been helped by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to return to Estonia and a further 266 are seeking assistance, the foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said on Saturday.

As a rule, there will be no scheduled flights from next week and the opportunities for Estonians to return home have narrowed so considerably that next week may be their last chance, Reinsalu said at a press conference.

The ministry estimates that travel restrictions will last for at least another month and a half. Reinsalu told people abroad to contact their closest Estonian Embassy or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to find a solution to return to Estonia.

The majority of Estonians needing help to return are in Australia (43 people), the Bahamas (30 people), Indonesia (17 people), Spain (15 people), New Zealand (11 people) and Georgia (15 people).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has a 24-hour emergency telephone number at (+372) 5301 9999, through which the ministry provides information on existing flights to those in need.

The latest travel information, from March 27, can be found here.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website, in English, is here.

However, if a person chooses to remain abroad for the duration of the emergency situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will instruct them to follow the conditions of their stay carefully and to contact the Ministry or the Embassy if they have any questions.

