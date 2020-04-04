ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
New restriction: Stricter rules for care homes introduced

Room in nursing home.
Room in nursing home. Source: Südamekodud
People receiving 24-hour special care service and a general care service are not allowed to leave the territory of the care home until the end of the emergency situation.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas signed an order implementing the new rules on Friday which will aim to protect people in care homes from contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Only a person without symptoms of COVID-19 may leave a care home on the understanding they cannot return to the care home until the end of the emergency situation.

The care home must ensure that a person infected with COVID-19, and other persons who have been in close contact with the infected person, will then be isolated.  Any contact with other persons, except care providers and medical personnel, is prohibited.

These measures will apply until the amendment of the order, and they will be re-evaluated every two weeks.

The government's full statement can be read here.

The news rules have been enacted after patients at care homes across the country, from the western island of Saaremaa to the most eastern region of Ida-Viru County, have tested positive for COVID-19. So far two patients in care homes have died due to the disease. People over 60 years of age and those with underlying health issues are especially at risk of contracting the virus. 

The emergency situation is scheduled to last until May 1.

Editor: Helen Wright

coronaviruscovid-19emergency situation
