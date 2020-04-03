Health Board: 103 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, total 961

The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases diagnosed in Estonia stands at 961 after 103 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Friday. Deaths due to the coronavirus have risen to 12.

Between 7 a.m. April 2 and 7 a.m. April 3, a total of 2,514 tests were carried out across Estonia with 103 showing a positive result.

The majority of new cases were diagnosed in Saaremaa (43), Harju County (18), Ida-Viru County (10) and Tartu County (8).

Most cases are being reported in the following age groups: 45-49 years of age (11 percent), 50-54 years (11 percent), 55-59 years of age (10 percent).

Confirmed case by county, as of April 3. Source: koroonakaart.ee

As of Friday morning, 90 patients are being treated in hospital after contracting the disease, 16 people are on ventilators, and 48 people have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

Twelve people have died from the COVID-19 virus, 10 of them in hospitals and two in nursing homes.

A total of 18,290 tests have been performed in Estonia of which 961 or 5 percent have been positive.

In the past week, Estonia has increased its testing capacity to be able to carryout more than a 1,000 a day.

The epicentre of the outbreak is concentrated on the island of Saaremaa - which has a population of 33,000 - and has a total of 359 cases. In comparison, Harju County, which includes Tallinn and is the most populated area of Estonia at more than 582,500 people, has reported 303 cases.

