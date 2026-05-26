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Average age of first-time mothers in Estonia rises above 30

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Mother and child.
Mother and child. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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For the first time, the average age of first-time mothers in Estonia has risen above 30 years old, according to data from the National Institute for Health Development.

The average age of women giving birth has risen continuously since Estonia regained its independence in 1991.

Between 1992 and 2025, the average age of first-time mothers increased by seven years, and the average age of women giving birth to their second child rose by five years.

In 1992, the average age of first-time mothers and women giving birth again was 22.7 and 28.3 years, respectively. Last year, these figures were 30.1 and 33.5 years.

In 2024, the average age of first-time mothers was 29.7 and for women giving birth for a second time was 33.5 years.

Since 1992, the number of births has increased the most among women over 35 years old and declined in age groups under 24 years old.

The majority of children were born to women aged 30–34. Most children last year were born in Harju County (4,698 live births), accounting for 51.7 percent of all live births.

In 2025, a total of 9,105 children were born in Estonia, which is 438 fewer than in 2024.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Mirjam Mäekivi

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