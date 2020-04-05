ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ilves: Ensuring survival of the Estonian people more important than economy ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Toomas Hendrik Ilves
Toomas Hendrik Ilves
News

Estonia's previous president Toomas Hendrik Ilves said on the "Hommik Anuga" program that if during the 2009-2010 economic crisis potential solutions were rather clear, what awaits us now is uncharted territory. Ensuring the survival of the Estonian people takes precedence over the economy, Ilves said.

"There is little gain in having an economy if you're dead. The generation before mine understood perfectly that the main thing during World War II was to survive. Everything else can be rebuilt. But there is nothing without life," Ilves said. The former president hopes Estonia is concentrating mainly on public health today.

Talking about the looming economic disaster, Ilves said that if solving the 2009-2010 crisis was a political decision where countries opted for one of several possible solutions that were all relatively clear, we're looking at uncharted territory now. We do not even know whether the virus will mutate.

"If it will mutate, how quickly? Will it become a seasonal malady mutating and coming again in a slightly different form every year? That would require everyone to get an annual coronavirus shot. Or is it like measles that you can only catch once after which you'll be immune for life? We don't know."

There are too many variables in this equation to make predictions, Ilves found. "However, it will be far more complicated than the previous [economic] crisis where you could go down one of a few paths – decide to overspend or cut costs. That was a political debate. What we have today is something else entirely."

Digital state as an advantage

Ilves said that even though Estonians do not notice it themselves, the digital state means many parts of life remain operational and you don't have to go anywhere to take care of your interactions with the state.

"If I had to renew my driver's license here in California, I would have to go and queue for three or four hours. Literally queue between people. No such need in Estonia," he explained.

Ilves added that things Estonians are used to doing electronically and that baffle people in other countries are giving Estonians an advantage when it comes to adjusting to the situations today. "This thing is not as bad if you inhabit a digital world."

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

toomas hendrik ilvese-stateeconomic crisiscoronavirus crisis
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:10

MEP: Estonia should raise issue of Taiwan's inclusion in WHO

17:14

Scientists: Estonia's virus peak will be long and flat

16:12

Ilves: Ensuring survival of the Estonian people more important than economy

15:10

Head of Tartu ambulance service resigns, cites disagreement

14:18

Estonian ministry: Burning waste in bonfires reckless

14:11

Three Pärnu Maxima employees diagnosed with coronavirus Updated

13:27

About-turn? Riigikogu inclined to allow foreign workers to continue working

12:49

Number of coronavirus patients in need of hospital care grows to 130 Updated

11:24

Swedbank has most deposits, Luminor loans

10:58

North American Estonian organizations issue coronavirus fake news statement

10:30

New restrictions take traders by surprise

08:43

Poll: Coronavirus awareness nearly equal among Estonian-, Russian-speakers

04.04

Three million protective masks to be delivered to Estonia on Sunday

04.04

State to allocate €40 million for roads, €14 million to railway sector

04.04

Health Board combating coronavirus according to regional spread patterns

04.04

Defense Forces preparing to accept fewer conscripts this summer

04.04

Ministry still hoping to organize at least some state exams this year

04.04

Suspension of Estonia mine operations extended through end of April

04.04

Prison guards to switch to five-day schedules during emergency situation

04.04

Confirmed coronavirus cases total 1,018, death toll rises to 13

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: