Head of Tartu ambulance service resigns, cites disagreement

Citing disagreements, chairman of the management board of SA Tartu Kiirabi (Tartu Ambulance Foundation) Ago Kõrgvee tendered his resignation on Wednesday. His resignation was approved by the supervisory board on Saturday, regional paper Tartu Postimees writes.

Thus, from April 3, the ambulance service in the southern university town of Tartu is no longer headed by Kõrgvee and his duties are being temporarily fulfilled by another management board member, Aire Voogla, the daily reports.

Kõrgvee told the publication that the reason for his resignation was disagreement with the administration and added that he hopes his departure will help along peace in the workplace.

"It was an emotional disagreement. As people protested collectively, it was difficult to do anything about it. I do not think people understood what they were really doing with this," Kõrgvee told Tartu Postimees on Saturday evening.

Maret Tark, supervisory board chair of Tartu Ambulance Foundation and CFO of University of Tartu Hospital, said that Kõrgvee's decision was unexpected for her and added that she does not know anything more about the institution's internal tensions.

"I suppose something internal has taken place there. Cross my heart, I knew nothing about previous complaints," Tark said.

