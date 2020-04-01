ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Kõlvart: State should give healthcare professionals bonuses

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart.
Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart.
Healthcare professionals should receive a bonus as their work is becoming increasingly risky, said Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) on Wednesday, and the state should find money to do so quickly.

Kõlvart said at a city government press conference he hopes that the state will develop additional measures quickly.

"I hope that the state will develop support measures to support medical staff. This need is already there. I hope that there will be funds for that," the mayor noted, adding it would be deserved.

"We all understand that the biggest burden is on the medical staff. Unfortunately, we have to admit that the burden is still increasing. The work that is being done by the medical staff is not just appreciative, but existential and life-threatening. We need to think about supporting people further, I am talking about financial support. Those who are fighting must receive a bonus, and that needs to be addressed now," Kõlvart said.

Tallinn receives 300,000 masks

Face masks order by the city have arrived and will be distributed to hospitals, social welfare institutions, district governments and other institutions of Tallinn.

Kõlvart said Tallinn started ordering additional protective equipment at the beginning of March, which is why the orders have been delivered now.

"Our main goal is guaranteeing that our hospitals – East-Tallinn Central Hospital, West-Tallinn Central Hospital, Tallinn Children's Hospital as well as Tallinn Emergency Medical Service ambulance teams are equipped with protective equipment until the beginning of May when the emergency situation is supposed to end, to our best knowledge and by the primary deadline given by the Government. Our priority is to guarantee an adequate supply of protective equipment for the hospitals and social welfare workers," Kõlvart said.

Some of the masks will be used by the municipal police officers, staff of Iru nursing home, Tallinn's orphanage, centres for children at risk, support and social centres as well as other social welfare institutions.

Additional ventilators are expected to arrive in the near future.

Tallinn is also seeking options for ordering protective visors meant for the staff of social welfare institutions, especially for those providing home care services.

Editor: Helen Wright

